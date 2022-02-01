Broncos' final home game moved to Saturday

The NFL has flexed this weekend's Broncos game a day earlier.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' offseason will begin one day earlier than expected.

The Broncos' season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs has been moved from Sunday to Saturday, the NFL announced late last night.

The Broncos and Chiefs will now kick off at 2:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The teams had previously been scheduled to play Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2:25 p.m.

The Chiefs need a win over the Broncos this Saturday — and a loss by the Tennessee Titans — to secure the top playoff seed in the AFC.

The NFL announced that #KCvsDEN has been flexed to Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2:30pm MT. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 3, 2022

Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers officially eliminated the Broncos from the NFL's postseason for a sixth-consecutive season. At 7-9 with one game to play, the Broncos are also assured of their fifth-consecutive losing season.

"It's very disappointing,'' said head coach Vic Fangio, whose job status for next year will no doubt be discussed by the Broncos' chief executive officer Joe Ellis and general manager George Paton.

