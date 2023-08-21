Broncos announce 2023 game themes

In their preseason home opener, the Broncos will bring back their fan-favorite mascot youth football game.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have announced their home game themes for the 2023 season.

The Broncos begin their 10-game home schedule on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale.

The final preseason game of 2023 schedule will feature a family-friendly youth football game with mascots.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange on Sunday, Sept. 10, for the Broncos' regular season home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The homecoming game will honor the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Broncos will debut their new "snowcapped" white alternate helmet on Sunday, Oct. 8, when the team hosts quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The white helmet will make a second in-game appearance on Sunday, Dec. 24, when the Broncos host the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve night.

The Broncos' "Sunday Night Football" matchup on 9NEWS on Sunday, Nov. 19, against the Minnesota Vikings will be the team's Salute to Service military appreciation game.

Broncos 2023 game themes

Saturday, Aug. 26: Los Angeles Rams 7:00 p.m. Next Gen Night

Sunday, Sept. 10: Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 p.m. Season Kickoff

Sunday, Sept. 17: Washington Commanders 2:25 p.m. Homecoming

Sunday, Oct. 8: New York Jets 2:25 p.m. Fight Like a Bronco

Sunday, Oct. 22: Green Bay Packers 2:25 p.m. Broncos Blitz

Sunday, Oct. 29: Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 p.m. Happy Halloween

Sunday, Nov. 19: Minnesota Vikings 6:20 p.m. Salute to Service

Sunday, Nov. 26: Cleveland Browns 2:05 p.m. Thankful for Colorado

Sunday, Dec. 24: New England Patriots 6:15 p.m. Broncos Blizzard/Inspire Change

Sunday, Dec. 31: Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 p.m. New Year’s Eve



