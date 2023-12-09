Broncos partner with 'Highlights' magazine

'Highlights' is the leading children’s magazine in the U.S. that publishes kid-curated content for ages 0-12.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have joined with "Highlights" for the 2023 issue of "Broncos Magazine for Kids."

The Broncos said this marks the first time an NFL team has partnered with "Highlights" to create custom content for its children’s magazine.

"Broncos Magazine for Kids" (BM4K) will include nine Highlights-branded pages with football and Broncos-specific crafts, games, activities and more for readers. The magazine also features a new cartoon from 9Toonist Drew Litton.

"Highlights" is the leading children’s magazine in the United States that publishes kid-curated content for ages 0-12.

The magazine will arrive in Broncos season ticket holder's mailboxes this month and the Denver Broncos Foundation will be distributing the magazine throughout Colorado.

"We are thrilled to join Highlights in this unique partnership," Broncos Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan said. "The Broncos and Highlights are able to team up and teach a new generation of fans about the game of football and encourage their curiosity through fun, interactive content in this magazine."

"Highlights aims to help raise curious, creative, confident and caring kids," Kent Johnson, CEO, Highlights for Children said. "We are proud this partnership helps to bring the fun of the game to more families."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.