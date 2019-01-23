ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Chris Kuper has been named the assistant offensive line coach of the Denver Broncos, head coach Vic Fangio announced Tuesday.

Kuper, who played eight seasons for the Broncos, will work closely with the Broncos' new offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Kuper has spent the last three seasons on the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff.

According to Broncos Insider Mike Klis, Kuper was part of the Broncos’ terrific 2006 draft class that also included Jay Cutler, Elvis Dumervil, receiver Brandon Marshall and Tony Scheffler.

