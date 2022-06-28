Broncos named finalist for ESPN's Humanitarian award

As a finalist, Denver Broncos Charities will be featured during the ESPYS on EPSN.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have been named a finalist for ESPN’s 2022 Sports Humanitarian of the Year award.

A finalist for the third consecutive year, the Broncos join the Miami Heat, Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Storm as nominees for the honor, the club announced Tuesday.

The Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award is given to a franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with the 2022 ESPYS for a week of programming to showcase service, character and achievement in sports.

As a finalist, Denver Broncos Charities will be featured during select programming. The ESPYS will air Wednesday, July 20.

The Broncos said its players and staff helped the community in 2022 with:

Players volunteering more than 900 hours at 745 engagements.

Launching a gun buyback program with Denver and Aurora councilmembers and Colorado nonprofit RAWTools.

Contributing over $275,000 for Inspire Change programs and initiatives.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America: giving 14,500+ youth a home away from home since 2003.

Supporting 30 Colorado nonprofits via the team's Community Grant Program.

Investing in the equity of female youth sports in the Denver area, with an emphasis on launching a girls high school flag football pilot program.

Conducting the Staff Community Service Series, featuring monthly volunteer opportunities for Broncos staff and families.

