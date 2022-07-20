Broncos named ESPN's Humanitarian Team of the Year

Denver Broncos Charities will be featured during the ESPYS on EPSN.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have been named the recipient of ESPN’s prestigious 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

The Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award is given to a franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

The Broncos are only one of two NFL teams to ever win the award and only one of three organizations to be named a finalist three or more times.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with the 2022 ESPYS for a week of programming to showcase service, character and achievement in sports. As a finalist, Denver Broncos Charities will be featured during select programming. The ESPYS air Wednesday, July 20.

A finalist for the third consecutive year, the Broncos joined the Miami Heat, Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Storm as nominees for the honor.

"It’s a tremendous accomplishment to just be recognized as a finalist and an incredible honor to be named the winner of ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award," Broncos Vice President of Community Development Allie Engelken said. "This award is a culmination of adjusting to the immediate needs of our community while deepening our commitment to the long-term strategic programming we have in place. We were fortunate enough to accomplish some truly impactful feats during the 2020-21 seasons, and we hope to build on that for years to come."

"We want to thank President and CEO Joe Ellis, players, staff, Denver Broncos Charities Board of Directors and community partners for their support and ability to adapt while still positively impacting our community," said Engelken. "I also want to acknowledge the rest of the community development team — Patrick Smyth, Liz Jeralds, Bobby Mestas, Katie Shuster, and Maya Blacken — for their hard work and dedication to utilizing our platform as an agent for social change."

The Broncos said its players and staff helped the community in 2022 with:

Players volunteering more than 900 hours at 745 engagements.

Launching a gun buyback program with Denver and Aurora councilmembers and Colorado nonprofit RAWTools.

Contributing over $275,000 for Inspire Change programs and initiatives.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America: giving 14,500+ youth a home away from home since 2003.

Supporting 30 Colorado nonprofits via the team's Community Grant Program.

Investing in the equity of female youth sports in the Denver area, with an emphasis on launching a girl's high school flag football pilot program.

Conducting the Staff Community Service Series, featuring monthly volunteer opportunities for Broncos staff and families.

Say what you will about Broncos on-field performance last 5 years, but elsewhere … Broncos named ESPN’s 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of Year Award.

Given annually to sports franchise that demonstrates how teamwork creates a measurable impact on a community or cause. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 20, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.