Jerry Jeudy carted off field at Broncos practice with hamstring injury

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was participating in practice with the Rams when he pulled up in pain after a run, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday morning.

While the cart was brought out as a precaution, according to a source, the severity of the hamstring injury is not yet determined. Jeudy was participating in practice when he pulled up after a run in pain, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

"It's a hamstring,'' Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed. "He'll get an MRI and kind of see where he's at with it.''

Asked about possible replacements Payton said: "We have a lot of guys. Hopefully, it's not anything longterm."

Jeudy was running an end-around during an 11 on 11 period against the Rams defense. There was much gain and as he approached the sideline, Jeudy reached back to grab his hamstring as he pulled up. He was holding his right upper leg as he was carted off the field, Klis reported.

Jeudy played all 16 games as a rookie in 2020 before missing six games with a high ankle sprain in 2021 and two more games last year with another sprained ankle.

Payton was asked if he feels snakebit at the receiver position as the Broncos have lost Tim Patrick to a season-ending Achilles injury, KJ Hamler to a heartbeat irregularity and Jalen Virgil to a season-ending knee injury.

"It's just me I don't believe in being snakebitten,'' Payton said. "We've had a really good offseason program. Beau (Lowery, the Broncos director of sports science) and these guys have done a great job of getting a number of players all coming back, Justin (Simmons), (Mike) McGlinchey, you're going to see these guys all ready and healthy for Las Vegas (in the season opener Sept. 10). I think if you looked around and tried to truly analytically evaluate the other 31 teams I think you'd see that ... I don't feel anything unusual.

The Broncos are participating in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at the Centura Health Training Center in Englewood.

The Broncos host the Rams in the third and final preseason game on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos and Rams kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

