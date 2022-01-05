Broncos announce jersey numbers for new rookies

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The rookies of the Denver Broncos' 2022 draft class have their new jersey numbers.
The Broncos' first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, will wear No. 42.
Bonitto reached agreement Wednesday on a four-year, $5.8 million contract that includes a $1.4 million signing bonus, sources told 9NEWS.
The newest members of the Broncos will participate in a rookie minicamp this weekend.
New Broncos jersey numbers
- OLB Nik Bonitto - No. 42
- TE Greg Dulcich - No. 80
- CB Damarri Mathis - No. 27
- DE Eyioma Uwazurike - No. 96
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell - No. 32
- WR Montrell Washington - No. 12
- C Luke Wattenberg - No. 60
- DE Matt Henningsen - No. 91
- CB Faion Hicks - No. 29
Bonitto was one of five Broncos draft picks who reached four-year agreements Wednesday. Fifth-round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, fifth-round center Luke Wattenberg, sixth-round defensive tackle Matt Henningsen and seventh-round cornerback Faion Hicks also agreed to terms.
9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis said most of the four other Broncos’ draft picks – third-round tight end Greg Dulcich, fourth-round cornerback Demarri Mathis, fourth-round defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and fifth-round returner Montrell Washington – figure to reach agreements in the next week or so.
