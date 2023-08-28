Broncos corner K'Waun Williams to have ankle surgery

The slot cornerback played in 14 games for the Broncos last year.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Denver Broncos veteran nickelback K’Waun Williams is undergoing ankle surgery Monday in North Carolina and will be placed on some form of injured reserve in the next day or two, a source told 9NEWS.

Williams has been sidelined with the ankle injury since the second week of training camp and did not play in any of the Broncos’ three preseason games. Treatment, which included a cortisone-like shot, did not take as hoped. In recent days it was determined Williams needs surgery, the extent of which is to be determined.

Depending on the damage revealed during surgery, Williams could be placed on short-term injured reserve (IR) on Wednesday and be sidelined another several weeks, or be placed on IR before the setting of the 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon which would mean the end of his season.

Williams, 32, signed a two-year, $5.2 million contract as a free agent with the Broncos last year. He collected $2.51 million last year and has another $410,000 guranteed this year. The 9-year veteran previously played with the Browns and 49ers.

He missed three games last year, his first with the Broncos, and most of the 14 games he did play were with a club-like wrapping to protect torn ligaments in his wrist.

Williams’ injury virtually assures Essang Bassey will be the Broncos’ top nickelback. Bassey had three interceptions in three preseason games, one in each game.

Per source, Broncos veteran nickelback K'Waun Williams is undergoing ankle surgery in North Carolina today. No decision yet on whether he will go on short-term IR or season-ending IR.

Tough injury for solid nickel who played in 14 games for Broncos last year. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 28, 2023

