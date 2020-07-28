Broncos' Kyle Peko opts out of 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns

Peko's wife battled cancer last year. The nose tackle would have been long shot to make the Broncos roster.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

At this point last year, Peko had left the Buffalo Bills’ training camp to be with his wife Giuliana who was battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The couple later said she was cancer-free.

It’s to be determined whether Peko will be granted a “high risk” $350,000 stipend because of his wife’s previous battle with cancer, or the $150,000 “voluntary” stipend.

Peko, who recently celebrated his 27th birthday, is in his second stint with Broncos. He was an undrafted college free agent out of Oregon State in 2016 and played parts of two seasons with the Broncos.

He spent time with Buffalo and Indianapolis in 2018-19 before returning to Denver last December.

A younger cousin of former Broncos’ nose tackle Domata Peko, Kyle was considered a longshot to make the Broncos’ roster this season as six defensive front spots are already allotted to Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre’Mont Jones, Christian Covington and rookie McTelvin Agim.

After cutting 8 players Monday, the Broncos' roster is now at 81. They will need to move one more player by the 2 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

