Broncos bring in QB Kyle Shurmur for visit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos brought in quarterback Kyle Shurmur, whose dad is the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, for a visit Monday.

Kyle Shurmur was a three-year starter at Vanderbilt, throwing 50 combined touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons of 2017-18.

Undrafted, Kyle Shurmur spent last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad, but was released after the 2020 draft in late-April.

He had begun to dabble in coaching at Vanderbilt when the Broncos arranged to fly him in Sunday and begin his COVID testing on Monday.

Kyle Shurmur was primarily brought in for the worst-case scenario that Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles eventually tested positive, which would have extended their self-isolation period. But now Kyle Shurmur will not be forced into emergency duty against his former Chiefs on Sunday night as Lock will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback, providing he continues to test negative.

