Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos.

To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday.

A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska, Jackson has appeared in 19 career regular-season games with the New York Jets in 2020 and 2021 and the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Jackson most recently spent time with the Bears, where he saw action in five games this season while playing 61 snaps on defense.

The Broncos travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday at 11 a.m. MT.

After the Ravens game, the Broncos are back home at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11, for what was supposed to be a primetime game matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, that game was removed from "Sunday Night Football" on NBC. The Broncos and Chiefs will now kick off at 2:05 p.m. and be shown on CBS.

"Sunday Night Football" will instead show a more intriguing AFC matchup pitting the 8-3 Miami Dolphins against the 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers.

