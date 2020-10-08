Broncos launch ‘Broncos Country Votes’ registration drive

When fans register, they can download an ‘I Registered to Vote’ digital sticker to share on social media for the chance to win Broncos prizes.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have launched ‘Broncos Country Votes’ in conjunction with the National Football League’s ‘NFL Votes’ initiative.

‘Broncos Country Votes’ will seek to educate players, alumni and staff as well as fans about registering to vote and casting a ballot.

Broncos players and coaches will also have access to voting resources and opportunities throughout the season to improve their civic engagement, according to the Broncos.

In this official Colorado voter registration drive, Broncos fans can learn about registering to vote in the state of Colorado in addition to accessing resources through a dedicated page on DenverBroncos.com.

When fans register, they can download an ‘I Registered to Vote’ digital sticker to share on social media with hashtag #BroncosCountryVotes for the chance to win Broncos prizes.

The Broncos will also be highlighting and celebrating historical voting milestones on the team’s website and social media channels leading into Election Day.

