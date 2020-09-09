Broncos launch 'Inspire Change' social justice program

The Broncos said Joe Ellis, John Elway and Vic Fangio will work with players, coaches and staff to create meaningful change in the community and organization.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday the launch of a series of social justice initiatives through a new "Broncos Inspire Change" program.

The Broncos said the program was put together with significant input from the players, who shared their priorities during a team meeting and a series of group breakout sessions at UCHealth Training Center on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Th team said Broncos Inspire Change will work for meaningful change in the community and within the organization by adding and expanding programming in education, awareness and funding, diversity and inclusion, and activism.

“Our team has had a number of powerful, honest and at times uncomfortable conversations recently,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said. “Listening to the players—and watching what has taken place around the country—has helped us grow as an organization. I commend the players, John Elway, Vic Fangio and our staff for working together to take action and inspire change.”

Education

The Broncos have budgeted time in their football schedule for a weekly “Power Hour” meeting every Tuesday dedicated to player-led social justice causes.

New initiatives in the areas of youth education (partnering with RISE) and mentorship (Empowerment Summit Digital Learning Series).

Awareness and Funding

The “We Stand For” campaign has been created to support player-selected causes and organizations making a difference in our communities.

Broncos General Manager John Elway has pledged to personally donate $100,000 this year to player-designated police reform priorities locally.

$250,000 annual contribution from the Broncos toward player-led social justice work.

Diversity and Inclusion

A newly formed Broncos Diversity and Inclusion Committee will focus on diversity and inclusion both inside and outside the organization.

Broncos have committed to adding a full-time, senior-level position dedicated to diversity and inclusion as well as an annual Career Combine designed for minority candidates.

Activism

The full use of Empower Field at Mile High was offered as a polling location and/or a Ballot Box location for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election to the Office of the Secretary of State and the Denver Elections Division, which is exploring the best possible use for the stadium.

Broncos will provide regular opportunities for players to engage with key local leaders and promote meaningful policy reform.

