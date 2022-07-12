Broncos fans need to plan ahead to join Sunday's halftime show

DENVER — Broncos fans will be part of Sunday's halftime show in Denver.
The Denver Broncos will have an interactive halftime show during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Broncos said the light show will be powered by CUE Audio technology.
To participate, fans in the stadium will have to first download or update the Broncos 365 app, and then scan the QR code or click the “Holiday Light Show” button within the app.
When the stadium announcer prompts the audience and stadium lights go down, fans will open the Broncos 365 app, and CUE’s inaudible triggers will take over, pulsing fans’ smartphone flashlights and LED screens in sync to the beat of the music, the team said.
CUE technology doesn’t require cellular service, Bluetooth or a Wi-Fi connection to work, eliminating connectivity issues.
Russell Wilson and the Broncos (3-9) host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Although the game is sold out, there are many tickets available for resale at Ticketmaster.
