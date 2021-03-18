Broncos, Phillip Lindsay mutually part ways

Hometown star had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons but he and Melvin Gordon didn't mesh in co-back system.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos rescinded their low, restricted free agent tender on running back Phillip Lindsay, a move that released the former Pro Bowler and two-time 1,000-yard rusher to free agency.

Lindsay's agent Mike McCartney stated on Twitter "it's been mutually decided that rescinding the RFA tender is best for both Phillip Lindsay and the team. It's been a great 3 years in Denver for (Lindsay)."

A product of Denver South High School and the University of Colorado, the explosive, 5-foot-7, 183-pound Lindsay was an undrafted rookie sensation in 2018 when he rushed for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl berth.

> Above video: Lindsay speaks at 2020 Inclusive Sports Summit.

Despite coming off wrist surgery, Lindsay rushed for another 1,011 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019. But instead of giving Lindsay a new contract after his second season, Broncos management delivered the popular back a blow when it instead signed free-agent Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract that was almost fully guaranteed.

Gordon and Lindsay co-existed well for about half the season, but then Gordon took off starting with game 10 against Miami, while Lindsay battled injuries the rest of the season. Lindsay's production dropped to 502 rushing and 1 touchdown with 7 receptions -- after he had 35 catches each of his first two seasons.

When Gordon had his two DUI charges in a Denver courtroom dismissed last week -- greatly reducing the possibility he will be suspended by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy while also diminishing the chance his contract guarantees would be voided -- the Broncos gave a low-round tender on Lindsay instead of a second-round tender that a player of his stature usually receives.

The low tender allowed opposing teams the opportunity to sign Lindsay away without compensating the Broncos with a draft pick. But with the running back market flooded with good backs, and the Broncos picking up backup running back Mike Boone from Minnesota on Wednesday, it was mutually decided Thursday morning it would be best to remove all restrictions on Lindsay.

I’m very appreciative for my time with the Denver Broncos. As a Colorado kid, I was able to fulfill my dream of playing for my home team. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone involved in the Broncos organization who made this possible for me. https://t.co/drjm9qep4E — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) March 18, 2021

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.