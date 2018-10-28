ENGLEWOOD – The interception took some luck.

Passes are batted all the time in an NFL game, but this swat by Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe happened to redirect the ball high in the air before it fell right in the awaiting arms of his teammate, Todd Davis.

“It felt like forever for it to come out of the sky,’’ Davis said. “When I got it in my hands I just tried to do the best I could with it.’’

The Broncos would argue the football gods had been overdue in favoring them -- and a little more fortune needs to come their way before it evens out in this 3-4 season. Still, this ball bounced their way.

The return took some uncommon determination.

Davis caught the falling football at the Arizona Cardinals’ 20-yard line with his back to where the play originated, turned and acted as if he spotted a steak dinner in the end zone after he hadn’t eaten in days.

Running with tenacity, Davis escaped tackles and ran through a couple more before he fell in for a tone-setting score in what would eventually become a dominating, 45-10 victory.

“I haven’t had the ball in my hands in a long time,’’ Davis said in a sit-down interview with 9NEWS this week. “When I got that close to the goal line and there was an opportunity to maybe get a touchdown, I definitely gave it everything I had to get it into the end zone.’’

Davis was the player who most emphatically stated the Broncos at Arizona last week were the real Broncos – and not the team that got trampled for 323 and 270 yards rushing in back-to-back losses to the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams.

If so, the real Broncos will need to show up again today at Arrowhead Stadium in a game against the first-place and 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

Yes, the Cardinals were awful. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen looked overwhelmed. But the Broncos made them look that way. The Broncos played fast, particularly on defense, and, ignited by Davis’ play, performed with tremendous energy.

“I think we were fighting so long, the month we went without a win, and we had been working so hard I think it finally all came together for us on Thursday night,’’ Davis said. “I think that was a testament of all our hard work that we had put in from the beginning of the season.

“I think everything came together for us and I think we’re on a roll right now. I think we’re going to continue with that same energy and momentum.’’

Kareem Hunt will have something to say about that. The Broncos’ second of four consecutive losses was against the Chiefs’ four weeks ago in Denver and while everyone came away buzzing about their electric quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, Denver head coach Vance Joseph said it was Hunt who made Kansas City’s offense go.

Hunt rushed for 121 yards against the Broncos in the Chiefs’ comeback from a 23-13, fourth quarter deficit, and added another 54 yards receiving.

“He gets a lot of yards after contact,’’ Davis said. “I watched his last game (against Cincinnati) and it seemed like he was hit in the backfield seven or eight times and still managed to make it a positive play. He’s a talented young back. He definitely keeps his feet running but I think we’re ready and we’re excited for the challenge.’’

He and his wife Zina decided to stay home with their kids the night of Von Miller’s Halloween party Monday night. It’s an example of dedication that helps explain how Davis overcame the small college, undrafted odds of making it big in the NFL.

Not only was he undrafted out of Sacramento State, Davis had to wait two months after the 2014 draft before he signed in late-June with the New Orleans Saints. And then the Saints cut him not once, not twice, not three times, but four times as they bounced him on and off their practice squad in his rookie season of 2014.

The fourth time didn’t work. The Broncos claimed him off waivers in mid-November. Davis sat one week to study the playbook, then played in the Broncos’ final six games of the season, starting the final two in place of Steven Johnson, who had been filling in for the injured Danny Trevathan at the inside linebacker spot.

When Trevathan left for free agency after the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 season of 2015, Davis became a starter. He went from getting cut four times as a rookie four years ago to making $8.75 million the past two years.

His obstacle-filled journey helps him appreciate his current lot perhaps a tad more than a high-round pick who received millions before playing a down.

“Yeah, I definitely appreciate it,’’ he said. “I remember what it felt like to be on the practice squad and then what it felt like to be cut and just promising myself that I never want to be back there. I think that’s why I work the way I do and give my all, because I really understand what it’s like to be on the other side of it.’’

Davis said he talks to practice squad players, and players who have just been cut.

“It’s great because not only myself but Brandon (Marshall) has been through the same thing,’’ Davis said, referring to his fellow linebacker who was cut three times by Jacksonville before the start of his second season of 2013 when he was picked up by the Broncos. “So, we’re able to talk to a lot of the young linebackers on the practice squad or were here during training camp and just let them know: Your story is not over. Your story just got a little bit more interesting but it’s definitely not over.’’

