Broncos lose Lock to shoulder injury, trail Steelers, 17-3 at halftime

Lock was driven into ground while taking sack. Backup QB Jeff Driskel has some moments, but struggles to finish drives. Courtland Sutton plays despite injury.

PITTSBURGH — Drew Lock has suffered a significant injury twice in his brief time as the Broncos’ quarterback.

Both times the injury occurred as he fell awkwardly while getting tripped up on a sack.

It was a thumb injury in preseason last year that cost him the first 11 games of the regular season. On Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Lock suffered a right throwing injury midway through the first quarter of the Broncos’ second regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Lock stumbled, he was driven into the ground by pass rusher Bud DuPree. Lock fumbled the ball away, costing the Broncos a chance at a Brandon McManus field goal. Lock got up favoring his right shoulder and was soon pronounced out for the game with a right shoulder injury.

In came backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, who had some nice completions to rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy before connecting with Courtland Sutton on a deep go route for a 45-yard gain. Otherwise, Driskel struggled against the Steelers’ blitzing pass rush, taking four sacks in the second quarter.

The Steelers, behind their own star veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, were leading the Broncos, 17-3 at halftime. Roethlisberger connected with Chase Claypool for an 84-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. He also directed a first quarter scoring drive that was capped with a 2-yard touchdown run by James Conner.

McManus gave the Broncos their only points with a 49-yard field goal. He also missed from 58 yards.

Sutton plays

Watching Broncos No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton practice this week, it’s a wonder he was able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Sutton was attempting to catch passes below his neck during practice as it was clear he was still affected by the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Sutton and rookie speed receiver KJ Hamler are two weapons the Broncos didn’t have in week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Sutton had three catches for 66 yards at halftime, but his drop set up a Steeler field goal near the end of the half. Hamler had a 9-yard run on an end around and a 17-yard catch.

With Sutton and Hamler active, the Broncos de-activated 7th-round rookie receiver Tyrie Cleveland while fourth-round tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive for a second straight game.