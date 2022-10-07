x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Denver Broncos

Social media unloads on Broncos after ugly loss

Reaction is pouring in from across the country after an embarrassing offensive performance by Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver.

DENVER — After more than six seasons of poor play by the Denver Broncos, a new low seems to have been set after Thursday's disastrous performance.

After leading for most of the game, the Broncos lost in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in a game where both teams failed to score a touchdown.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson are taking heat from fans, players and media from across the nation on Friday as we try to figure out what went so wrong for the Broncos.

RELATED: Colts rally to beat Broncos, 12-9 in offensive calamity

Here's some of the fiery takes on Hackett, Wilson and the Broncos offense that was seen before a national television audience on Amazon Prime.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

   

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Broncos Mania: Fans ready for Thursday night football

Before You Leave, Check This Out