Social media unloads on Broncos after ugly loss

DENVER — After more than six seasons of poor play by the Denver Broncos, a new low seems to have been set after Thursday's disastrous performance.
After leading for most of the game, the Broncos lost in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in a game where both teams failed to score a touchdown.
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson are taking heat from fans, players and media from across the nation on Friday as we try to figure out what went so wrong for the Broncos.
Here's some of the fiery takes on Hackett, Wilson and the Broncos offense that was seen before a national television audience on Amazon Prime.
