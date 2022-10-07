Social media unloads on Broncos after ugly loss

Reaction is pouring in from across the country after an embarrassing offensive performance by Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

DENVER — After more than six seasons of poor play by the Denver Broncos, a new low seems to have been set after Thursday's disastrous performance.

After leading for most of the game, the Broncos lost in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in a game where both teams failed to score a touchdown.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson are taking heat from fans, players and media from across the nation on Friday as we try to figure out what went so wrong for the Broncos.

Here's some of the fiery takes on Hackett, Wilson and the Broncos offense that was seen before a national television audience on Amazon Prime.

Hackett should be canned. He’s awful. Unacceptable loss. #Broncos — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) October 7, 2022

That is one of the worst losses in Broncos history. Unbelievable. — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) October 7, 2022

Serious question.

After 5 weeks, is this acceptable? — Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) October 7, 2022

I feel sorry for all of America for having watched that football game. — Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) October 7, 2022

We all deserve a free month of Amazon Prime for watching this game. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 7, 2022

At this point, an Aaron Judge cut in would be more exciting than this game — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 7, 2022

3rd & 2: shotgun.

4th & 1: shotgun.

Game over. — Nate Jackson (@NathanSerious) October 7, 2022

I say this with a full appreciation for the rich history of this great event: This is the worst Thursday Night Football game ever. — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) October 7, 2022

Let’s cut to another game. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 7, 2022

That’s what’s $240m gets ya. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) October 7, 2022

4th down and 1 to win the game and that’s the play we call!!! That is the most uninspiring offense I’ve seen from my @Broncos in a while!!!! Damn!!!!!! — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) October 7, 2022

Walmart has a pretty good return policy right? — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) October 7, 2022

The Russ int in the end zone may seriously be one of the worst end of game decisions of all time based on what you needed to win. — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) October 7, 2022

If they lose this game, fire Hackett tonight — Scotty (@Skotty_Payne) October 7, 2022

This is a fireable performance — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 7, 2022

Maybe we shouldn’t have blindly paid Russ $245 mil — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) October 7, 2022

Broncos Country, Let’s Hide. — Makayla Perkins (@MakaylaEPerkins) October 7, 2022

6-3. My kind of game!! Defense — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 7, 2022

My 1st half analysis! 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩 — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) October 7, 2022

I’m really speechless right now and I’m the guy who picked the Broncos to go 8-9 this year. I think this might be the most upset #BroncosCountry has been in the last 7 years and we’ve witnessed some bad football. How we feeling Broncos Country? — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) October 7, 2022

Russel Wilson still ended the post game presser w/ “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”



It has less charm right about now. — Zach Bye (@byesline) October 7, 2022

That’s an all time Broncos loss. In the wrong kind of Hall of Fame. — Zach Bye (@byesline) October 7, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater. Drew Lock. Jeff Driskel. Brandon Allen. Flacco. Case Keenum. Brock Osweiler. Paxton Lynch. Trevor Siemian.



Somehow it’s never been THIS bad. — Zach Bye (@byesline) October 7, 2022

Al Michaels: “you know sometimes when a game is so bad, it’s good?”



Kirk Herbstreit: “no” — Zach Bye (@byesline) October 7, 2022

Denver’s offense is the generic brand at the offense store. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 7, 2022

Broncos were purchased for 4.65 Billion dollars. That price is plummeting faster then NFT’s after that Russ pick. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 7, 2022

I may lead with hockey tomorrow. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 7, 2022

It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased 🍋. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 7, 2022

i figured it out pic.twitter.com/SCsltTHSAy — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) October 7, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.