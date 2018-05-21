Do you think Chad Kelly has a good chance to beat out Paxton for the backup QB spot?

--Jimmie Longboard

Jimmie – You’ve just be selected to the All-Mailbag Name Team. Sure, Kelly has a chance. He’s not the favorite, but there is a chance.

Realistically, I think Kelly would do well to spend this season as the No. 3 quarterback. He hasn’t played since Nov. 5, 2016, when he suffered his second torn ACL injury. That’s essentially two years away from the game.

Kelly is getting a lot of love in part because the unknown is more promising than the known. Folks are down on Paxton Lynch. He hasn’t yet performed as expected two years after he was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick.

But Lynch is still two years of offseason, training camp and preseason game reps ahead of Kelly. Lynch has five more regular-season games of experience.

And Lynch is tall.

The Broncos’ brass wants Kelly to push Lynch. Kelly has the swagger and football moxie you want in your quarterback.

But I’d be surprised if Lynch isn’t the Broncos’ backup QB to Case Keenum on September 9 against Seattle.

Do you think the Broncos may be trying to build Lynch's value by stating their "confidence" in him before ultimately trading him away?

--Peter Hamley in Fort Collins.

Peter – Build up Paxton’s confidence, yes. Trade him away, no.

I think Lynch has a little more confidence than people think because of how he played in the regular-season finale against Kansas City.

Yes, the Chiefs didn’t play 10 defensive starters. But Lynch threw the ball with more authority than he did during the preseason or any other game he’s played in, for that matter.

He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Three costly mistakes. But he also threw two touchdowns and for 254 yards. He ran a little bit on a gimpy ankle. He had a nice, late-fourth quarter drive to tie the game.

Grading him on a curve, Lynch did all right. I say let’s see what he looks like in OTAs, which start Tuesday.

Given Lynch’s lack of production to this point, there’s not much trade value in him. The Broncos have already invested $6.42 million in compensation and countless coaching hours in Lynch. A sixth-round draft pick isn’t going to come near replacing all that.

I’d place a hold on the Paxton Lynch stock.

What is this that I'm feeling? Happiness, hope, and pride in my orange and blue for the first time since Super Bowl 50?

The first step was Elway stepping way back from that AWFUL fully guaranteed deal the Vikings gave out to a certain QB.

He then made the 'Case' for a much more rational alternative.

He follows that by knocking it out of the park by making sure he took the obvious choice in the draft at #5.

We also got a couple solid/star WR's, a C.J. replacement, a cornerback and hopefully a "Jewel" of a special teamer/tackle machine.

We won the Golden Super Bowl. We just had a Golden draft. Let's hope we continue the Gold standard we've all been used to as spoiled Broncos fans.

We're the Denver Broncos and we've just put the NFL on notice that we're back on the path to redemption and to save those #5 picks for the Jets and Raiders. We don't rebuild, we reclaim!!! Go Broncos!

In Elway we (still) trust!!

--Art Mensing, San Antonio, TX

Art – In another letter to this mailbag, Art said the nineteen, 7- and 8-year-old students he teaches at Valley Hi Elementary in San Antonio get to eat lunch in the classroom when the Broncos’ win.

There were too many lunches in the cafeteria last year.

The Broncos slogan in 2018 should be: Bring Lunch Back to the Classroom!

Mike, how concerned are you with the Broncos offensive line, using only a 6th?

--Todd Allerdings

Todd—Denverites should be pleased that 6th-round draft pick was used to select Sam Jones, a guard from Highlands Ranch.

But the concern, as it always seems to be, is at the tackle position. For the start of OTAs on Tuesday, Garett Bolles will again be at left tackle with Billy Turner at right tackle.

Jared Veldheer, the expected starter at right tackle, is nursing an ankle injury from last year.

Menelik Watson, the starting right tackle last season. is getting reps at right guard. The Broncos have backups Elijah Wilkinson and Cyrus Kouanjio returning. The Broncos also like Andreas Knappe, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound native of Denmark.

The key is for Bolles to improve in his second season and Veldheer to solidify the right tackle position that has been a swinging gate in recent years.

But while talent is needed along the offensive line, five guys working effectively together is just as important. More than any other position, the offensive line is about the sum rather than its parts.

Let’s see if the coaching combination of newcomer Sean Kugler and Chris Strausser can get this group working together.

Okay this is just a shot in the park...but first I got to start off by saying my dream has come true! I'm finally a Denver Bronco!!! I was drafted in the 7th round out of Arkansas!

Nah, I'm just a fan named David Williams. Haha.

Anyway, do you think Williams or Phillip Lindsay makes the team? Chances are pretty slim for both to make it.

--David Williams, Fort Walton Beach FL

David – You had me going there. As it stands now, there is a good chance either Williams or Lindsay make the Broncos’ 53-man roster. But probably not both.

The top three tailbacks are Devontae Booker, De’Angelo Henderson and Royce Freeman. Maybe in that order, maybe not.

But there’s room for one more. Williams would have the lead because the Broncos thought enough of him to draft him, albeit in the seventh and final round. Lindsay, though, was a premium free agent who received the third, highest undrafted signing bonus of the John Elway era at $15,000.

Again, as it stands now, one would make the 53 and the other would go to the practice squad. But the reason why I use the “as it stands now” qualifier is nothing is ever set at the running back position.

That position never stays entirely healthy from beginning to end.

Broncos fan from all the way in Portland, OR, and I love the mailbag. My question is a bit of a two parter. First: With the Broncos not moving on any offensive linemen besides Veldheer in the free agency period and picking Sam Jones in the draft after passing on the other OL in this draft, who do you predict will be our linemen, assuming Menelik Watson is here to stay for now?

Second part: Elway took two wide receivers in the draft and now there’s a bit of a “logjam” where there used to be a need. Is this the end of the Sunshine era in Denver, or do you see the team moving on from McKenzie and using JT in the return game?

--Patrick Chiotto, Portland, OR

Patrick – You’d make a good radio talk show host. OTAs don’t start till Tuesday and already I’m asked to pick the roster at two positions.

The starting offensive line plan for 2018: LT Bolles, LG Ron Leary, C Matt Paradis, RG Connor McGovern or Menelik Watson, RT Jared Veldheer.

Leary may be limited for the start of OTAs because of a minor ailment. Max Garcia may well be running with the No. 1 offense at left guard.

Billy Turner should be the right tackle until Veldheer is ready.

Watson, Garcia and Turner would be quality backups as they’ve all been NFL starters and I would expect Jones to make it on the 53. That’s nine. For now.

I don’t think Jordan Taylor or Isaiah McKenzie are done with the Broncos. Taylor will take a while to return from hip surgery. McKenzie will be competing for a job.

Broncos did not draft an offensive tackle. Do you think that means that they are satisfied with their current offensive tackle-group? 2) How many tackles do you think Broncos will carry in the season? 3) Where do you see Andreas Knappe on the current depth chart? 4) Do you think Knappe’s performances in the preseason will be integral to him staying om the roster? 5) And finally, do you think he has chance to make the roster or should he hope for a place on the practice squad?

--Victor Rosager, Denmark

Victor – Not one NFL team is satisfied with its offensive tackle group. Most teams have one good one. Few have two. I don’t think any team has three.

Knappe will get a look this offseason. The coaches watch OTA practice tape, too. He was on the practice squads with Washington and Indianapolis last season so Denver’s taxi squad would be the way to lean this year. But there is competition at the backup offensive tackle positions.

© 2018 KUSA