Broncos mailbag: All hail, Russell Wilson! (But what about the offensive line?)

Broncos County is excited to get a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Now, Denver's offensive line needs to keep him upright, and right tackle is a big question mark.

DENVER — No sense dousing the euphoria. Let’s fuel the exhilaration in Broncos Country for at least one more day.

If Russell Wilson is deserving of three established starting players and a combined four first and second-round draft picks straight up, he’s also deserving of his own mailbag.

What a day to be a Denver Bronco …

Honestly, I am sort of surprised that they gave up so little. No real core guys.

— Jon

Jon – Drew Lock was going to be part of any trade involving another quarterback. Seattle obviously had a greater need at tight end, where Gerald Everett and Will Dissly are hitting free agency, than they do at receiver where D.K. Metcalfe and Tyler Lockett are a quality duo and under contract.

The surprise to me was Shelby Harris only because veteran guys making good money ($8 million in 2022) aren’t usually preferred trade pieces. Figured the Seahawks might insist on Dre’Mont Jones. It speaks to Harris’ production as an interior defensive lineman that he was part of the deal.

But make no mistake, Jon, the Broncos gave up a haul in draft picks. Two first-rounders and two second rounders. It will select the Broncos’ draft back two years and after seeing general manager George Paton do such a good job in his first draft of 2021, the team did make a considerable sacrifice.

The Broncos won’t select in this year’s draft until the final pick of the second round. They do have two third-round selections, No. 75 and 96 overall, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Paton packages them to move up in either the second or third round for a player he covets at a position of need.

But whatever price a team has to pay for a top four quarterback (It’s Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes II, Russell Wilson, in that order, followed by Justin Herbert/Joe Burrow in a tie for fifth) is worth paying. Especially if you’re a team that has suffered through six consecutive non-playoff seasons, the last five of which have been losing seasons.

I have always been very high on Russell Wilson. I like his game, his personality and his high level of character. Should be fun around here.

— Jim

Jim – Wilson’s dad, the late Harrison Wilson III, was a lawyer, and his mom, Tammy Wilson, was a nurse director. His older brother Harrison IV played football and baseball at the University of Richmond, and his sister Anna is a sixth-year starting basketball guard for Stanford. Proud brother Russell frequently tweets about her exploits.

In high school, Wilson was not only all that in football and baseball, he was senior class president. He needed just three years to get his degree from North Carolina State. He is married to singer-actress Ciara, who had hit after hit 15 years ago, and they have two young children together.

I agree with you Jim, from afar, Wilson always seemed to carry himself in a stately, impressive manner. You want your quarterback to also have what it takes to run for Senator. Wilson is now not only the face of the Broncos’ franchise, but the city of Denver and state of Colorado.

Don't claim to be a football expert, but I would like to know why the organization can't understand that an offensive line is important. I'm afraid Wilson is probably going to get crushed and end up like the last six or seven quarterbacks that stood behind this, in my opinion, porous line. Just saying.

Longtime fan.

— Richard

Richard – I would suggest every offensive line in the NFL gets ripped by its fan base. I’d also offer Wilson is not the easiest quarterback to block for. He’s a contradiction in that he’s quick and elusive but also highly sackable in that the longer a QB keeps a play alive, the more chance a pass rusher can get to him. Wilson played in front of some good offensive lines in Seattle (guessing Seahawk fans reading this are saying, ‘when?’) and he still got sacked an average of 43 times a season over 10 years.

But yes, the Broncos’ offensive line will be on notice this year. Denver is in good shape at four positions up front – Garett Bolles at left tackle, Dalton Risner at left guard, center Lloyd Cushenberry III and right guard Quinn Meinerz – with Netane Muti, Graham Glasgow and Calvin Anderson (who will be tendered as a restricted free agent) serving as quality backups. They need a right tackle, an annual rite of passage.

The biggest question mark along the offensive line is the coaching staff. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett went system over expertise and experience and replaced Mike Munchak with Butch Barry as offensive line coach. Highly regarded assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper was replaced by Ben Steele. It will help that offensive coordinator Justin Outten and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak are well-versed in the zone-blocking concepts. Meinerz, in particular, will have an adjustment as he’s a strong, powerful type, although he does move well on pulls.

There is going to be a learning curve for the Broncos’ offensive line this year, which is a bit of a concern given the investment in Wilson.

You have been spared!! The Little Lord of the North has decided to stay in Green Bay.

You won't have to deal with all his drama. You will like Russell. He seems easy to get along with and he is a top tier QB. A good move for the Broncos.

— PEN

Pen – A part of me was dreading the possibility of having to cover Aaron Rodgers. Two of three times a year he’s a national story for non-performance reasons. Wilson has star status, too, but he appears to be completely committed to his craft for at least 5 and maybe 10 years while Rodgers has been a year-to-year proposition.

Wilson is not the pure passer that Rodgers is – nobody is. But Wilson is an impact thrower and has won just as much. Most importantly, he’s 5 years and 5 days younger. That doesn’t mean Wilson is going to be 5 years and 5 days better than Rodgers in the long term. Logic said the Colts did the right thing going with Andrew Luck, and not Peyton Manning, in 2012. Yet it was Manning’s Broncos who went to two Super Bowls to none for Luck’s Colts.

But still logic as it stands today says the Broncos made the right play here.

Great acquisition. And who better to go against his old division this season.

— Dennis

Dennis – Yes, the Broncos play at Seattle this season in a game that no doubt will be considered for primetime. There will be hype.

As for the rest of the NFC North on the Broncos’ 2022 schedule, there is a road game against the Rams – two games at SoFi Stadium with the other against the AFC West Chargers – and home games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch 49ers. Dates to be determined.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.