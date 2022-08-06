Broncos to conclude offseason workouts this week

Players gathered 9 weeks ago for conditioning. The 3 planned minicamp sessions are the last chance for Russell Wilson to fine-tune the offense before a 5-week break.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — People who work within the NFL are often asked the same question: What do you do in the offseason?

For Denver Broncos players, it’s nine weeks of more football – one more week than usual because they are breaking in a new playbook from a new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos started their 2022 season with conditioning work on April 11. They will conclude their offseason this week with a three-day mandatory minicamp that will feature on-field, 11-on-11 practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the team’s UCHealth Training Center.

For Russell Wilson and various offensive players, the offseason workload has been longer than that. Six days after his trade from Seattle to Denver was official on March 16, Wilson gathered his receivers, tight ends along with some of his backs and offensive linemen to his workout complex in the San Diego area for some active playbook and pass-route work. He has said he would hold a similar session during the five-week break that will start for veterans on Wednesday evening. Rookies may have to hang around an extra week for more classroom work.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, players are paid $295 per offseason workout, a little more during the mandatory minicamp sessions. (The per diem for veteran players jumps to $2,900 a week during training camp. This is in addition to the negotiated salary and bonuses a player receives for the 2022 regular season).

Broncos veteran running back Melvin Gordon mostly passed on the daily offseason pay but he told 9NEWS last week he will show up for the mandatory minicamp this week, thereby avoiding $96,877 in fines.

In recent years, many NFL head coaches have either canceled the final minicamp practice, or in the case of former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, held Field Day competitions in 2019 and 2021 (There were no offseason workouts in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). No word, yet, on what Hackett will do on Wednesday.

Either way, this is final week for Hackett and Wilson to fine-tune their offense in 11 on 11 competition before the break and start of training camp in late July. Unlike the offseason, fans can attend the Broncos’ training camp sessions.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.