The Broncos hope to have the new signee in Denver before the team takes off to London on Monday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will have a new player on the team plane when they fly to London on Monday.

The Broncos are signing running back Marlon Mack off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, a source confirmed to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

The team hopes to get Mack in Denver in time for team’s flight to London on Monday afternoon. The Broncos play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. MT.

Mack will serve as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray.

Mack, 26, combined for 1,999 yards for Colts in 2018-19 before a torn Achilles in the 2020 opener.

