Rookie cornerback Moss undergoes core surgery

Coach Sean Payton says he'll be set back about four weeks. Broncos added veteran corner Fabian Moreau as depth.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It started with Riley Moss experiencing stomach pain. The pain became acute enough for tests, which revealed a sports hernia type issue that required surgery.

The rookie cornerback underwent surgery Tuesday in Philadelphia, with noted core muscle specialist Dr. William C. Meyers performing the operation.

“It’s going to set him back probably about four weeks,’’ Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “Kind of a sports hernia. It’s not too uncommon. He had that yesterday. It went well. He’ll be back here this week.’’

The Broncos made a substantial Day 2 draft trade to move back into the third round and select Moss out of Iowa. He was to be the team’s No. 4 cornerback – behind Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams -- and core special teamer this season. And he still should be, although there’s a chance he misses the early part of the season to rebuild strength and conditioning.

Moss’ setback was one reason, but not the only one, the Broncos signed veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, who started 13 games for the New York Giants last season and 16 for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

“All along we were looking for more of a veteran corner,’’ Payton said. “We had talked about that coming out of our [roster] meetings last weekend.

“He played quite a bit of snaps last year in New York. He’s smart. And he’s one of those players you know exactly what you’re getting. I think there’s a physicality to how he plays. He excels in the kicking game. … We’ve kind of looked at him for a while now. We got a lot of good feedback from places he’s been. He had a good visit, workout was good [Tuesday] so we feel good about him, especially his football IQ.”