Broncos to hire Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach

DENVER — A source with the Denver Broncos confirmed to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis that the team will hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the their next head coach.
The source tells Klis the contract is a four-year deal.
Hackett, 42, has extensive offensive coordinator experience with the Bills, Jaguars and Packers. He could help the Broncos lure Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers or other veteran quarterbacks who may be on the trade market this offseason like Seattle’s Russell Wilson, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.
Hackett was in Denver for an all-day interview on Monday with the Broncos front office.
Sources say Hackett was impressive. "Extremely smart" is usually the most common initial description of Hackett, and not just in football -- although his deep-rooted knowledge of the sport as the son of a longtime offensive coach is evident.
