Broncos to hire Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach

Source confirms to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis of the hire.

DENVER — A source with the Denver Broncos confirmed to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis that the team will hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the their next head coach.

The source tells Klis the contract is a four-year deal.

Hackett, 42, has extensive offensive coordinator experience with the Bills, Jaguars and Packers. He could help the Broncos lure Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers or other veteran quarterbacks who may be on the trade market this offseason like Seattle’s Russell Wilson, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Hackett was in Denver for an all-day interview on Monday with the Broncos front office.

Sources say Hackett was impressive. "Extremely smart" is usually the most common initial description of Hackett, and not just in football -- although his deep-rooted knowledge of the sport as the son of a longtime offensive coach is evident.

Source confirms Broncos are hiring Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach. Close to contract agreement. Team had been in contract negotiations past couple days. 1st by @TomPelissero. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 27, 2022

GM George Paton is hiring Hackett on his own merits, not as package deal w/Aaron Rodgers. Now if Rodgers becomes available, it can't hurt Broncos' chances with Hackett as their HC.

Still many dominoes need to fall.

What am I saying? Bring on Aaron Rodgers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 27, 2022

Broncos contract guru Rich Hurtado was called back to office mid evening after Hackett scheduled 2nd interview with Jaguars. Deal got done shortly before midnight. What a leverage play. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 27, 2022

Per source It’s a 4-year contract for Nathaniel Hackett. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 27, 2022

Sources: Paton started week wi/plan to have 2nd interviews w/Hackett, Quinn, O'Connell. But Hackett so impressed Paton and many others inside Broncos HQ Paton regrouped, decided to get his guy. After 11 interviews in 8 cities, Broncos first team to hire new head coach. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 27, 2022

BTW: After all-day interview Monday, Paton plan was to take Hackett to Shanahan's w/large group. Mike Shanahan had room reserved. But Paton was having so much fun w/Hackett, a humorous guy, Paton decided on something less formal and took him to fave, Los Dos Potrillos. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 27, 2022

