Here's your first look at the Denver Broncos' new helmet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have a new alternate helmet.

The Broncos revealed the new "snowcapped" alternate helmet on social media Tuesday morning.

The white helmet features the Broncos' classic "D" horse logo with an orange and blue stripe down the middle.

The Broncos are expected to wear the alternative helmet during two games this season with their all-orange alternate uniforms.

The Broncos said the all-white helmet shell is a first in franchise history. The helmet's mark was the primary logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.

For several weeks, the Broncos had teased a new white helmet on social media with the words "coming soon" and cold face emojis.

Broncos fans will have two chances to take up-close photos with the new alternate helmet. Fans at training camp on Saturday, July 29, and Thursday, Aug. 17, will be able to take photos with the helmet.

The Broncos will have 12 training camp practices that will be open to the public beginning Friday at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, Centura Health Training Center.

New this year, all practices will require a ticket for entry. Tickets will be free, and guests can claim up to four free tickets per account at Ticketmaster.com.

Fans at the "Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29, will be able to get a close look at the Broncos' new alternate helmet and take photos on a specially designed set. Fans will also receive a commemorative flag featuring the new helmet, among other special activities.

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp

Friday, July 28 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 - 10 a.m. Training Camp: Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 - 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 - 10 a.m.

The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full-time in 2012.

