Here are the new food offerings at Broncos games

The Broncos introduced some new menu items for fans to enjoy at the stadium during the upcoming season.

DENVER — Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese. Little Man Ice Cream Sandwich. Double Bacon Burger. Colorado Tater Keg.

Those are just a few of the new menu items that will be available to Broncos fans during the upcoming football season at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Denver Broncos host their first home game and the preseason finale at 7 p.m. Saturday when the orange-and-blue will host the Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos and Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the hospitality and catering company that runs concessions at the stadium, held their annual food showcase for the media Friday at the stadium.

Empower Field at Mile High will have 12 local restaurants throughout the concourses this season with many new and returning concession items for fans.

New for the 2023 season, the Broncos have lowered the cost of several gameday staples to $5. The "Mile High Favs" menu includes hot dog, nachos, pretzel, popcorn, Dasani water bottle, and 20-ounce bottled soft drinks.

The Broncos spent the offseason completing $100 million in renovations, the single-largest capital improvement in the stadium’s 22-year history. The project was completed over the offseason and includes improvements to the videoboards, premium hospitality areas, concessions, Broncos Team Store and elevators.

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Creamy mac and cheese with pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, green onion, topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon

Sections 318 and 518

Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream

Hand-crafted ice cream that "masters the mixed cocktail"

Must be 21 years or older to buy

Section 326

Souvenir Football Monster Chicken Nachos

Monster chicken nachos served on a football platter with 505 Southwestern Green Chile & tortilla chips, chili con queso, chicken tinga, pico de gallo and sour cream

Sections 110, 116, 128, 202, 507, 511 and 531

X-Large Pretzel

Over-the-top pretzels are served with a choice of dipping sauce

Section 107 – New "Mountain Pass" concession area

Grain Bowl

Dietary-friendly option served on a bed of wild grain rice and arugula, with sweet potatoes, black beans, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and chickpeas

Sections 318 and 518

Little Man Ice Cream Sandwich

Denver's Little Man Ice Cream Company will be selling ice cream sandwiches at the stadium for the first time

Section 326

Colorado Tater Keg

Tater tots covered with cheddar cheese, pork green chili and pork belly and topped with green onion

Section 512 – Sideline Grill

Brunch Banh Mi

Tucked in a baguette, egg patty, pork belly, chorizo, carrots and radish are drizzled with cilantro, Japanese mayo and Siracha

Section 512 – Sideline Grill

Double Bacon Burger

Two quarter-pound patties slathered with a secret sauce and served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Section 107 – New "Mountain Pass" concession area

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ pork sandwich served with crispy onions and a dill pickle

Sections 318 and 518

Several concession stands outside section 107 have been transformed into the "Mountain Pass" self-service food zone where fans can grab their favorite food and drinks and check out at kiosks.

The Broncos said the goal is to speed up the time it takes fans to get concessions so they can get back to their seats more quickly.

