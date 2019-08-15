ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A few suggestions speak specifically to rich guy problems.

Sell that extra car you have not driven in the past six months.

Sell clothes you have not worn in a year to Poshmark, Thredup or Tradesy.

Tell friends and family members that your financial support might be put on hold.

Several recommendations on the list, though, should be heeded by everyone, not just 1 percenters.

Designate one day a week as “no spending day.”

Cook at home more often and eat out less.

Cut all non-mortgage debt.

In late-July, as 31 other NFL teams were following the early-reporting Broncos to training camp, the league’s Players Association sent out an, “ABC Work Stoppage Guide” to agents who were to then pass on the recommendations to their clients.

The union encouraged players to follow its financial guide now as protection against a possible work stoppage starting in March 2021, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

According to the memo’s summary that was obtained by 9NEWS, ABC is an acronym for Adjust, Budget and Cut.

The players were told to start saving half their paychecks, postpone any new major purchases, strongly consider finishing that college degree and find alternative health care options. Players under 26 were even told to latch onto the health plans of their parents or spouse.

More than once the players were reminded to get in touch with their financial advisors and rework up a plan.

RELATED: Tim Patrick ready to produce receiving stats in 2019

RELATED: RTD options for getting to Broncos games this season

NFL management no doubt considers the financial work stoppage guide as union posturing. To wit: It sends the message the players will prepare for an extended period without pay and benefits.

Then again, given management cannot guarantee a peaceful settlement without a work stoppage, the union is obligated to help protect its constituents.

The league’s owners and players’ union would each like to alter several issues in the next CBA, but revenue split is always the major point of contention in any work stoppage. In the previous CBA, players received close to 50 percent of all NFL revenues. In the current CBA that was first executed in 2011, players have been getting between 47 percent and 48.5 percent of total revenues.

RELATED: VOTE to decide who is the ultimate Broncos fan deserving of their own 9FanCard

As for how the Broncos’ organization will prepare for a potential work stoppage, it makes sense for Joe Ellis -- the team’s current chief executive officer, and president who has more than 20 years of top-level executive experience – to head the organization through the uncertainty of CBA negotiations.

It would also follow logic that once the CBA is resolved, Ellis -- as one of three trustees of the Pat Bowlen Trust -- would begin the transition of team ownership to one of Bowlen’s seven children.

Brittany Bowlen (left) and Beth Bowlen Wallace separately speak to the media at the site of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Mike Klis, KUSA

As it stands now, Brittany Bowlen -- who will rejoin the Broncos’ organization in an senior management role later this season after she completes her year with the global marketing consulting firm McKinsey & Co. -- is the trustees’ apparent top candidate to one day succeed her father as the team’s principal owner.

RELATED: Dalton Risner brings busload of kids to training camp

RELATED: Broncos transition to mobile parking passes for 2019 season

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports