Broncos nominate Andrew Beck for 'Salute to Service Award'

Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor, empower and connect with members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected fullback/tight end Andrew Beck as the team’s nominee for the 2020 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

Throughout his two seasons on the Broncos, "Beck has shown a commitment to supporting military service members and their families," the team said Wednesday.

Presented annually by the NFL and USAA, the Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Last season, Beck partnered with America's Gold Star Families, Buckley Air Force Base, Fort Carson Army Base, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), USO Denver, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System and Volunteers of America: Colorado, the Broncos announced.

Beck grew up in a military family; his father is a former colonel in the U.S. Army.

The Broncos said Beck will again honor America's Gold Star Families in 2020, hosting a design contest for kids served by the organization. Participants will have the unique opportunity to design the cleats Beck will wear during Week 13 and meet the tight end during a virtual outreach session ahead of the game.

To read more about Beck's nomination, visit NFL.com/salute.

