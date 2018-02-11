ENGLEWOOD – The Broncos will be thin at the receiver position Sunday, but they didn’t want to be so desperate as to have a returner as their No. 4 pass catcher.

River Cracraft, a pure, route-running, slot-type receiver who can return in a pinch, has been promoted from the Broncos’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. Isaiah McKenzie, a returner who can fill-in as a receiver in an emergency, has been waived.

If McKenzie clears waivers, the Broncos will attempt to put their returner-receiver back on their practice squad.

Even with Cracraft, the Broncos will have less depth than usual at receiver following the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans – their Sunday opponent – and knee injury to DaeSean Hamilton.

The Broncos top three receivers against the Texans will be Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

“Most teams only dress four guys. To have five is a luxury. Four is plenty,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “We’ve got four, we’ve got three tight ends and we’ve got three backs. We’ll be fine.”

Taylor has setback

With Thomas traded and Hamilton injured, the Broncos were hoping receiver Jordan Taylor would be ready to play if not this week, then the game against the Los Angeles Chargers following next week’s bye.

It now appears doubtful that will happen.

Taylor has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list all season to recover from offseason surgeries on both hips. A decision on whether to activate Taylor onto the 53-man roster must be made by Monday.

After Taylor practiced at full speed Wednesday and Thursday, he came up sore in his hip areas and had to sit out practice Friday. If he is not activated, the Broncos would likely place him on their season-ending injured reserve list. He is eligible restricted free agency in March.

Bolles may not need help

Understand, Garett Bolles will be the Broncos’ starting left tackle Sunday against the Houston Texans, and if all goes well he will play every snap there.

There is a possibility, though, that if all does not go well, the Broncos may spell Bolles for a play or three. Jared Veldheer, a left tackle most of his career, is returning from a knee bruise to start at right tackle, making Billy Turner, who mostly played well in his place the past four games, is available as a backup.

“We do have some options there, so we’ll see how the game goes,’’ Joseph said.

Marshall, Roby out

The Broncos will not have starting inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (bone bruise in his knee) and starting cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) for the first time Sunday.

Tramaine Brock will start in Roby’s place, while Adam Jones and Isaac Yiadom will fill in as the No. 3 cornerback.

Josey Jewell will start in Marshall’s place with rookie linebacker Alexander Johnson getting a game-day jersey for the first time in his NFL career. Johnson will play on special teams and may get a snap or so at linebacker.

The Broncos will lose some in pass coverage as Marshall was their best cover linebacker.

Freeman unlikely

Rookie running back Royce Freeman is officially listed as questionable to play for the game Sunday because of a high ankle sprain. The team will work him out Saturday in hopes he’s ready, but with a bye next weekend, the prevailing thought is to have him sit a second game, so he can have three full weeks to heal and be ready for game 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers on November 18.

D.T. to be honored

The Broncos are planning to honor Demaryius Thomas with a brief ceremony following the National Anthem on Sunday. Thomas will be there with the Houston Texans wearing No. 87.

He was traded Tuesday leaving him No. 2 in Broncos’ history in receiving yards (9,055 yards) and touchdowns (60) and third in catches (665).

Cravens activated

It’s been known for two weeks strong safety Su’a Cravens would be activated from injured reserve and play Sunday at Houston. He was officially activated Friday on the 53-man roster – taking Demaryius Thomas’ vacated spot.

