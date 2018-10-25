ENGLEWOOD – The very first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft was a quarterback, Jameis Winston.

The second overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft was also a quarterback, Marcus Mariota.

The third quarterback taken was Garrett Grayson, who had just put up big numbers at Colorado State.

There was a gap between Mariota’s No. 2 selection and Grayson going in the third round to New Orleans. Still, it was an exciting draft development for this state’s college football fans.

“I was excited,’’ Grayson said Thursday in front of his new Broncos’ locker.

And yet the next regular-season pass Grayson makes in the NFL will be his first. He spent two years watching the league’s all-time leading passer Drew Brees play in New Orleans. Last year, Grayson spent three weeks on the practice squad for the Atlanta Falcons, whose quarterback is former league-MVP Matt Ryan.

“It’s challenging for sure, being behind two future Hall of Famers,’’ Grayson said. “But there’s also a lot of positives that come with it. You’re getting to learn from guys that have obviously been very successful at the very top of our league. It was something I didn’t take lightly. I learned more than I probably realized so I’m very thankful for it.’’

Grayson was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad Thursday after his rights by the Salt Lake Stallions of the new Alliance of American Football league were released.

He got the call to become the Broncos’ No. 3 quarterback, even if it isn’t on their 53-man roster, after backup Chad Kelly was released following his criminal charge early Tuesday morning. No. 3 quarterback Kevin Hogan has moved up to Kelly’s No. 2 spot.

“Literally just walked in my apartment in Nashville (Wednesday) and my phone started going crazy,’’ Grayson said. “My agent was calling, my dad was calling. I picked up and they told me to get on a plane at 7:30 (Wednesday night) and so here I am. Life comes at you fast.’’

Grayson, 27, grew up in Vancouver, Washington not as a Broncos fan, but an admirer of Peyton Manning. Grayson’s last three seasons (2012-14) at Colorado State were Manning’s first three seasons down the road with the Broncos.

“I came down as much as I could just to kind of learn and watch from afar,’’ said Grayson, who served as Manning Passing Academy counselor in Louisiana prior to his senior year at CSU. “It was a good run they had. Obviously, the town was going crazy, and I think we’re on track to get back to that level. I’m excited to be a part of it.’’

With the Broncos, Grayson joins a quarterback group that features Case Keenum, an NFL journeyman until he became established as a starter the past two seasons, and Hogan, who was drafted a year after Grayson but has also bounced around, now playing for his fourth team.

“I know Kevin pretty well and obviously very excited to be around Case,’’ Grayson said. “Just seeing his path that he’s taken and now it looks like he’s found a home. I’m excited to ask him the questions just about life. How he kept his head on straight and stayed focused. Because he’s now had a very successful career after it took him quite a few years to get going. So that’s what I’m exciting to learn from him about.’’

And now Grayson, three years after the thrill of getting drafted in the third round, must keep grinding and hustling and studying to get his first chance of playing in the NFL.

“No doubt. I’ll never give up,’’ he said.

Training room reservations required

Pretty much if a Bronco can walk to the trainer’s room without a limp, he’s going to be active for the game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos still had five players not practicing Thursday: Right tackle Jared Veldheer, running back Royce Freeman, safety Darian Stewart, outside linebacker Shane Ray and receiver/returner DaeSean Hamilton. And newly acquired center Nico Falah is in the concussion protocol.

That’s six players with significant injuries from the 53-man roster and only seven don’t dress on game day. While there's a chance Ray can make it to game day, there's also a chance rookie inside linebacker Alexander Johnson may be the only healthy scratch.

“We’ve got some guys nicked up,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “It’s week 8. That’s expected. That’s what happens in this league and that’s why you have backups and you have a roster.

So, next man up, let’s go.’’

