ENGLEWOOD – The very first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft was a quarterback, Jameis Winston.

The second overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft was also a quarterback, Marcus Mariota.

The third quarterback taken was Garrett Grayson, who had just put up big numbers at Colorado State.

There was a gap between Mariota’s No. 2 selection and Grayson going in the third round to New Orleans. Still, it was an exciting draft development for this state’s college football fans.

“I was excited,’’ Grayson said Thursday in front of his new Broncos’ locker.

And yet the next regular-season pass Grayson makes in the NFL will be his first. He spent two years watching the league’s all-time leading passer Drew Brees play in New Orleans. Last year, Grayson spent three weeks on the practice squad for the Atlanta Falcons, whose quarterback is former league-MVP Matt Ryan.

“It’s challenging for sure, being behind two future Hall of Famers,’’ Grayson said. “But there’s also a lot of positives that come with it. You’re getting to learn from guys that have obviously been very successful at the very top of our league. It was something I didn’t take lightly. I learned more than I probably realized so I’m very thankful for it.’’

Grayson was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad Thursday after his rights by the Salt Lake Stallions of the new Alliance of American Football league were released.

He got the call to become the Broncos’ No. 3 quarterback, even if it isn’t on their 53-man roster, after backup Chad Kelly was released following his criminal charge early Tuesday morning. No. 3 quarterback Kevin Hogan has moved up to Kelly’s No. 2 spot.

“Literally just walked in my apartment in Nashville (Wednesday) and my phone started going crazy,’’ Grayson said. “My agent was calling, my dad was calling. I picked up and they told me to get on a plane at 7:30 (Wednesday night) and so here I am. Life comes at you fast.’’

Grayson, 27, grew up in Vancouver, Washington not as a Broncos fan, but an admirer of Peyton Manning. Grayson’s last three seasons (2012-14) at Colorado State were Manning’s first three seasons down the road with the Broncos.

“I came down as much as I could just to kind of learn and watch from afar,’’ said Grayson, who served as Manning Passing Academy counselor in Louisiana prior to his senior year at CSU. “It was a good run they had. Obviously, the town was going crazy, and I think we’re on track to get back to that level. I’m excited to be a part of it.’’

With the Broncos, Grayson joins a quarterback group that features Case Keenum, an NFL journeyman until he became established as a starter the past two seasons, and Hogan, who was drafted a year after Grayson but has also bounced around, now playing for his fourth team.

“I know Kevin pretty well and obviously very excited to be around Case,’’ Grayson said. “Just seeing his path that he’s taken and now it looks like he’s found a home. I’m excited to ask him the questions just about life. How he kept his head on straight and stayed focused. Because he’s now had a very successful career after it took him quite a few years to get going. So that’s what I’m exciting to learn from him about.’’

And now Grayson, three years after the thrill of getting drafted in the third round, must keep grinding and hustling and studying to get his first chance of playing in the NFL.

“No doubt. I’ll never give up,’’ he said.

PHOTOS | Garrett Grayson Through the Years
01 / 29
Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson drops back in the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Hughes Stadium on Oct 4, 2014.
02 / 29
Jun 13, 2018; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Garrett Grayson (9) passes the ball during minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 29
Aug 31, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) and quarterback Ryan Nassib (2) before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 29
Sep 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackles Willie Henry (69) and Michael Pierce (78) during the fourth quarter of their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Ravens won, 23-14. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 29
Jun 2, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Indoor Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 29
Nov 8, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) views photos on the bench during the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 29
Nov 8, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) before a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 29
Nov 8, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) before a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 29
Aug 22, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) against the New England Patriots during the second half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Saints 26-24. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 29
Sep 3, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) throws a pass in the fourth quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 29
Aug 22, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) throws as quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 29
Aug 30, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) throws against the Houston Texans during the second half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Texans defeated the Saints 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 29
Jun 17, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 29
Jan 24, 2015; Mobile, AL, USA; South squad quarterback Garrett Grayson of Colorado State (8) looks for a receiver against the North squad in the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The North won, 34-13. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 29
Jun 17, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and rookie quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 29
Jan 20, 2015; Fairhope, AL, USA; South squad quarterback Garrett Grayson of Colorado State (8) passes during practice at Fairhope Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 29
Jan 24, 2015; Mobile, AL, USA; South squad quarterback Garrett Grayson of Colorado State (8) drops back to pass against the North squad during the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The North squad defeated the South squad 34-13. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 29
Dec 21, 2013; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) against the Washington State Cougars during the Gildan New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 29
Dec 20, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) passes against the Utah Utes during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Utah won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 29
Nov 22, 2014; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 29
Dec 21, 2013; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) against the Washington State Cougars during the Gildan New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 29
Nov 30, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 29
Nov 30, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Air Force Falcons linebacker Jordan Pierce (51) pressures a pass by Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) in the first quarter at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 29
Nov 9, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 29
Nov 9, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 29
Sep 21, 2013; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) scrambles up the field against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Colorado State 31-6. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 29
Nov 2, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 29
Sep 21, 2013; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) scrambles up the field against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Landon Collins (26) during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Colorado State 31-6. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 29
Dec 3, 2011; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) tackled by Wyoming Cowboys strong safety Luke Ruff (29)during the second quarter at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Training room reservations required

Pretty much if a Bronco can walk to the trainer’s room without a limp, he’s going to be active for the game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos still had five players not practicing Thursday: Right tackle Jared Veldheer, running back Royce Freeman, safety Darian Stewart, outside linebacker Shane Ray and receiver/returner DaeSean Hamilton. And newly acquired center Nico Falah is in the concussion protocol.

That’s six players with significant injuries from the 53-man roster and only seven don’t dress on game day. While there's a chance Ray can make it to game day, there's also a chance rookie inside linebacker Alexander Johnson may be the only healthy scratch.

“We’ve got some guys nicked up,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “It’s week 8. That’s expected. That’s what happens in this league and that’s why you have backups and you have a roster.

So, next man up, let’s go.’’

© 2018 KUSA-TV