ENGLEWOOD – Contact or no pads, physical drudgery or classroom boredom, training camp is still about putting in the time.

Broncos’ nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. has participated in five training camps pre-collective bargaining agreement and he just finished his eighth camp under the new CBA.

Or put another way, Peko is one of the few Broncos players who remembers when camp sometimes included two practices of pads a day. The CBA since 2011 says there can only be one padded practice and one, one-hour walkthrough a day.

“I don’t know about easy,’’ Peko said. “Camp is never easy. Camp is the toughest part of the NFL. It’s when you leave your family for about a month and you’re out here every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — 12-hour days, it’s a grind.

“I remember those days my first couple of years in the league where you had a practice like this with full pads and then at 4:00 or 5:00 we’ll have the second one with shoulder pads. There were a couple of guys that quit just because it was too hard for them.’’

Perhaps, the current CBA with its body punishment restrictions helped keep Peko healthy enough to reach his 13th season at one of the game’s most physically demanding positions.

“There is a lot of change, but that’s the name of the game,’’ he said.

Receiver depth

Almost lost in John Elway deciding to hold former quarterback Colin Kaepernick accountable for not joining his team two years ago was the Broncos’ general manager also capped the expectations on rookie receiver Courtland Sutton.

Through much of training camp, Sutton was the newcomer who created the greatest media buzz through his reaching, leaping catches.

“He’s been good in camp, but he’s a rookie,’’ Elway said. “I say the same thing all the time: preseason is a different animal than he’s used to seeing. It was good for him, especially for our young guys, to see different helmets and then get into the preseason, but we also know that it’s a step up once we get to the regular season.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that we’re going to lean on this year, so they’re going to have to grow up fast. I think they’re all off to a great start, but we’ve got to continue to see them getting better, and also knowing that with each step and being young, we’re going to have to be patient with them, too.’’

Broncos’ receivers have been divided into four groups. Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are the Pro Bowl starting tandem. The second group is drafted rookies Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton as the No. 3 and 4 receivers.

Isaiah McKenzie seems to have a lock on the No. 5 receiver/returner slot. And then there’s a strong competition for the No. 6 receiver with Tim Patrick, River Cracraft and Jordan Leslie in the mix.

And Jordan Taylor is rehabbing from surgeries on both hips that may cost him most of this season.

“You saw Tim making those plays today right?’’ Sanders said of Patrick following the Broncos’ joint practice Thursday with the Chicago Bears. “Then on special teams, you’re talking about guys that are going to come in and really help us out. I’m extremely proud of that guy. I told him today, ‘Man, you keep it up.’ Guys just can’t match his intensity.

“Our room is going to be deep, full of playmakers and that’s how you want it.

“I’ve been a part of teams, Super Bowl teams that have dealt through injuries. I’ve been a part of teams where I broke my foot and guys had to step in and the winning kept going because guys are making plays. Our receiver room is definitely hot right now.”

Bronco Bits

The Broncos-Bears’ preseason game Saturday will be televised on Channel 20. The pregame show starts at 6 p.m. with kickoff shortly after 7 p.m. …

Former Kansas City Chief safety Johnny Robinson was nominated by a senior candidate subcommittee to become the first finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019. In selecting Robinson, former Orange Crush stars Randy Gradishar and Louis Wright were bypassed. …

The Hall of Fame contributor subcommittee will nominate two people Thursday for final election. Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is expected to receive one of the two nominations with former Cowboys scouting director Gil Brandt and New York Giants’ general manager George Young the favorites for the other spot. ...

J.J. Dielman, who was fighting for a backup guard-center spot, will not require surgery to repair knee injury he suffered during practice Monday. However, Dielman is expected to miss the rest of the preseason.

