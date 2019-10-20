ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos general manager John Elway is expected to trade star receiver Emmanuel Sanders by the NFL trading deadline next Tuesday, sources told 9NEWS.

9NEWS reported about the possibility of Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. going on the trading block – with Sanders the more likely of the two – Thursday night following the Broncos’ embarrassing 30-6 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN took it a step further Sunday by reporting the Broncos are open to fielding calls from teams interested in acquiring Sanders.

A deal involving Sanders may be best for both parties. Sanders, 32, has at times expressed frustration at not being used as much as he has in the past, particularly on third down.

In seven games he has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns – not bad considering he’s had three games where he was seemingly ignored.

Elway told a media gathering on Oct. 11 that none of his players were on the trading block, which was true at the time. Sources told 9NEWS that teams expressed interest in acquiring Harris in recent weeks but Elway wasn’t ready to deal his top cornerback.

Circumstances no doubt have changed with the Broncos’ embarrassing loss to the Chiefs. The Broncos are now 2-5 and their offense is a long way from becoming NFL-average.

The Broncos ranked 29th with 16.0 points per game in the 32-team league prior to games played Sunday. With Sanders becoming a free agent after this season, it makes sense for Elway to try and get a draft pick back in return for the veteran receiver, who has been with the team since 2014 when he had 101 catches for 1,404 yards.

Harris’ contract also expires after this season which means he will become a free agent in March. While Elway may be less inclined to deal Harris because the Broncos are already well down on their cornerback depth chart, elite cornerbacks generally carry greater trade value than elite receivers.

The Texans and Eagles are among those who could use a cornerback like Harris. The Patriots, 49ers and Eagles are among those who could use a receiver of Sanders’ caliber.

Bradley Chubb update

After getting multiple medical opinions, Broncos’ second-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb picked renowned sports knee surgery Dr. Daniel Cooper of Dallas to repair his partially torn ACL.

Chubb had his surgery Oct. 9 and is already attacking his rehab and is expected to return as good as new. He suffered the injury in the Broncos’ fourth game against Jacksonville.

Jano contract details

Step one in fullback Andy Janovich’s new contract was to fully guarantee his current salary for 2019.

Here are the details to his three-year, $5.7 million extension that made him the league’s third-highest fullback in terms of annual average payout:

Signing bonus: $1.35 million (fully guaranteed)

2019: $720,000 salary (doesn’t change other than it becomes fully guaranteed.)

2020: $1.15 million salary (fully guaranteed); $100,000 roster bonuses ($6,250 per game); $50,000 workout bonus. Total: $1.3 million.

2021: $1.3 million salary (not guaranteed); $100,000 roster bonus; $50,000 workout bonus. Total: $1.45 million.

2022: $1.45 million salary (not guaranteed); $100,000 roster bonus; $50,000 workout bonus. Total: $1.6 million.

