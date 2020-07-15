Broncos offer full credit or refunds to season ticket holders who opt out of 2020 season

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Broncos said fans who do wish to attend games will be required to wears masks and maintain social distancing.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos e-mailed a letter to their season ticket account holders Wednesday stating that anyone wishing to opt out of attending games in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, the team will credit their payment for a future season or refund their money in full without penalty.

Season ticket holders who do plan on attending Broncos home games do not need to do anything at this time. They will have single-game priority.

As soon as Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and local officials determine capacity requirements, team will notify season-ticket holders on game-seat availability.

9NEWS has obtained a copy of the letter the team sent to season ticket holders Wednesday. The letter expressed an understanding and flexibility for the health concerns fans may have because of COVID-19.

“The game day experience this season at Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different,’’ the Broncos stated in their letter.

Among the new information the Broncos provided to their season-ticket account holders in light of the coronavirus impact:

For the first time, the Broncos officially acknowledged their home games will be played before a reduced capacity this season.



Empower Field at Mile High has a capacity of 76,125. Local government officials have yet to determine how many or even if fans will be allowed to attend Broncos’ games this season. The number of fans allowed to attend Broncos home games may vary through the season and will be set following consultation with Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and other local officials.



Team vice president Brittany Bowlen has been heading the team’s COVID-19 task force and has been in regular communication with Polis’ office and the league about safety measures at the team’s training facility and stadium.

Fans who do attend will be required to wear masks and adhere to social-distance guidelines. To help make the stadium experience as safe as possible, the team and stadium district have added cashless concession options, touchless bathroom fixtures, sanitation stations and air purification technology.





Although the selection process for game-day seating hasn’t been finalized, it figures that season-ticket priority numbers will be a factor.





Season-ticket holders who wish to opt out of attending games in 2020 because of virus health concerns will be able to receive a credit or refund without penalty to their priority number standing for the 2021 season. Those wishing to opt out must notify the team by August 14.





Season-ticket holders who opt out and take a refund and then change their mind during the season can still purchase single-game tickets.

The Broncos also acknowledged for the first time fans will not be permitted to attend the team’s training camp workouts at UCHealth Training Center.



The team has tentatively scheduled rookies to report for camp on Wednesday and its full squad of veterans on July 28. However, there are ongoing discussions between the league and players union as to whether training camp should be delayed.





The team has tentatively scheduled rookies to report for camp on Wednesday and its full squad of veterans on July 28. However, there are ongoing discussions between the league and players union as to whether training camp should be delayed. Despite having the NFL’s longest sellout streak at 51 consecutive years (including 2020) and leading the NFL with a 97 percent renewal rate, the Broncos are acknowledging the wide-ranging affects the coronavirus has had on their fans.

"Many of you may be facing personal hardships or have health concerns about attending games this year,’’ the Broncos stated in the letter. “Our organization will be as flexible as possible and has several options available for season ticket members."

Full contents of the letter the Denver Broncos sent to their season-ticket holders:

Denver Broncos Season Ticket Member,

On behalf of the entire Denver Broncos organization, we are thankful for the incredible support, patience and loyalty you have shown during such a challenging time. As we navigate COVID-19 together, we share your excitement for the 2020 season while also taking all necessary precautions to help ensure your safety this year at Empower Field at Mile High.

Over the last few months, our organization has worked closely with local government officials and the National Football League, following the latest guidelines and recommendations from public health experts. There is nothing more important than your well-being, and we are committed to doing everything we can to accommodate as many fans—as safely as possible—in compliance with all health regulations.

With that in mind, the game day experience this season at Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different.

Based on local and league health policies, we unfortunately will be unable to host all Season Ticket Members at Broncos games this year. Reduced seating capacity will be required at Empower Field at Mile High as well as the other NFL stadiums due to COVID-19.

Among many enhanced safety precautions at Empower Field at Mile High to reduce the risk of COVID-19, there will be mandatory social distancing and face covering requirements for all fans. We have also taken other proactive measures to increase the cleanliness of our stadium, adding cashless concession options, touchless bathroom fixtures, sanitation stations and the latest air purification technology.

We understand that COVID-19 has affected everyone differently. Many of you may be facing personal hardships or have health concerns about attending games this year. Our organization will be as flexible as possible and has several options available for Season Ticket Members.

If you plan to attend games and a limited number of fans are permitted by local officials at Empower Field at Mile High, no action is needed at this time. Season Ticket Members will have first priority for single-game tickets and parking passes that may become available, and our ticket office will be in communication with you regarding game and seat availability after local capacity guidelines are finalized. You will be able use funds already paid for 2020 season tickets toward single-game purchases. For any games you are unable to attend based on local guidelines, you will have the option of receiving a credit for next season or a refund when ticket availability is determined .

If, for any reason, you would not like to attend any games this season, you may receive a credit for next year or a full refund . Please note that there will be no penalty to your standing or priority number as a valued Season Ticket Member. If you prefer a credit for next year, 2020 renewal payments for tickets and parking passes will automatically be rolled over to the 2021 season. No action is required at this time. If you would prefer a refund, requests can be processed via the following link (denverbroncos.formstack.com) and must be made by Friday, Aug. 14 .

Regardless of which option is best for you and your family, all Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to renew their exact seats for the 2021 season. In addition, all Season Ticket Member benefits will remain active for the 2020 season, including NFL RedZone, NFL GamePass, NFL Shop and more.

Please note that even if you request a full refund for your season tickets, you will still have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets depending on game availability and capacity requirements.

For a full list of Broncos Ticketing FAQs, please visit denverbroncos.com/tickets/faq/covid19. You may also contact our ticket office with any additional questions.

As we prepare for the season, our top priority as an organization remains the safety of fans, players, coaches and staff at Empower Field at Mile High. Our decisions will continue to be guided by public health experts, local regulations and league policies. Any changes will be communicated with you as soon as possible.

From reduced stadium capacity at games to not having your energy during training camp at UCHealth Training Center, this will be a unique season for all of us. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and will continue to engage with you this year as a valued Season Ticket Member and such an important part of our team.

Along with everyone at the Denver Broncos, we encourage you to continue doing your part in fighting COVID-19 by following all health recommendations such as wearing a mask in public and maintaining social distancing.

We look forward to a successful—and safe—2020 season.

Sincerely,

Denver Broncos Ticketing Department

