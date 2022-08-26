NFL reveals Broncos' 2022 sideline hats

These are the caps that players, coaches and staff will be wearing on the sidelines this season.

DENVER — The day for which Denver Broncos fans have been waiting has arrived.

The National Football League (NFL) has released the official 2022 caps that players, coaches and staff will be wearing on the sidelines this football season.

The New Era 2022 Sidelines Collection hats were unveiled Thursday and are ready to ship to your home via the fan gear website Fanatics.

The hats come in three designs for all NFL teams: chrome white, ink dye and historic. The designs are available in multiple New Era styles including 59FIFTY, low-profile 59FIFTY, 39THIRTY, adjustable snapback and a visor.

“Our 2022 NFL Sidelines Collection combines the league’s iconic history with modern designs reflective of football’s evolution and growth. It celebrates the individuality of NFL players, coaches and fans and the shared passion for football that brings us all together,” said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap.

“Whether you love the retro look of the 1970s-era patch logos to rekindle memories, rock the colorful look of the ink-dye to top off your fashion-forward style, or gravitate to the clean finish of the white chrome cap, you can lean into your personality while repping your favorite team with this collection.”

If you're looking to own the same hats as seen on the sidelines, prices range from $37.99 to $45.99 at Fanatics.com.

