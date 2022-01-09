WATCH: Broncos president, CEO and general manager to talk about firing of head coach

Denver Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis and General Manager George Paton speak out after head coach, Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos president & CEO Joe Ellis and general manager George Patron are expected to speak to the media on Sunday at 12 p.m.

The news conference comes after the team announced that head coach, Vic Fangio was fired after three seasons. Ellis and Patron did not say if they will address Fangio firing in the news conference.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The Denver Broncos are now looking for their next head coach. The search for a new coach could take about two weeks. The team has not said if there are any potential candidates.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.