Where to watch the new Broncos owners' introduction Wednesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will hold an introductory press conference for the Walton-Penner family ownership group on Wednesday at UCHealth Training Center.

The Broncos new ownership group of Rob Walton, Rob’s daughter Carrie Walton-Penner, Carrie’s husband Greg Penner, Mellody Hobson, and Condoleezza Rice are expected to speak.

The ownership transfer from the estate of late Broncos’ owner Pat Bowlen to the Walton-Penner group was well-received by the other NFL owners.

Walton's group received all 32 votes from NFL owners in a specially called meeting at the JW Marriott Hotel at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The group bought the Broncos for a North American sports record of $4.65 billion.

