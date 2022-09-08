x
Denver Broncos

Where to watch the new Broncos owners' introduction Wednesday

The team's new owners will introduce themselves to Broncos Country for the first time on Wednesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will hold an introductory press conference for the Walton-Penner family ownership group on Wednesday at UCHealth Training Center.

The Broncos new ownership group of Rob Walton, Rob’s daughter Carrie Walton-Penner, Carrie’s husband Greg Penner, Mellody Hobson, and Condoleezza Rice are expected to speak.

The press conference will air live at 1 p.m. Wednesday on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS+ streaming app, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.   

The ownership transfer from the estate of late Broncos’ owner Pat Bowlen to the Walton-Penner group was well-received by the other NFL owners.

Walton's group received all 32 votes from NFL owners in a specially called meeting at the JW Marriott Hotel at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The group bought the Broncos for a North American sports record of $4.65 billion.

Credit: 9NEWS
Rob Walton on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Credit: 9NEWS
Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

