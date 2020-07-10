Broncos-Patriots game still on despite another Patriot star testing positive for COVID-19

An NFL spokesman told 9NEWS that Sunday's Broncos-Patriots game is on for now.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos awoke early Wednesday morning to the news another star New England Patriot player had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Patriots this Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Stephon Gilmore, who is not only the league’s best cornerback but the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. He joins Patriots top quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray as New England players who are currently dealing with COVID-19.

It was enough for the Patriots to cancel practice Wednesday. However, barring a further outbreak from the Patriots, the league is going forward with the Broncos-New England game as scheduled at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s on,’’ a league spokesman told 9NEWS, which had inquired about the game. “Will let you know if something changes.”

A Broncos executive told 9NEWS prior to 6 a.m. Wednesday that the team was aware of the reported COVID-19 positive tests in New England and will continue to monitor developments while also going forward with preparations for the game Sunday.

McManus honored

Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance last Thursday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

McManus made field goals from 40, 54 and 53 yards – the latter was the go-ahead score with 3 minutes remaining – plus made all four of his 33-yard extra points in the Broncos’ 37-28 win.

McManus is 6 of 7 in field goals this season – his only miss was from 59 yards out in Pittsburgh – and 8 of 8 in extra points. He has also converted a field goal from 56 yards.