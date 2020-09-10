x
How to watch the Broncos-Patriots game on Monday

The game will air at 3:05 p.m. on Ch. 20. 9NEWS will also live stream it on its site, the app and video streaming platforms.
Credit: AP
The New England Patriots run onto the field surrounded by empty Gillette Stadium seats, absent of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic ,before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will take on the New England Patriots this Monday at 3 p.m., with the game airing on KTVD, Ch. 20.

9NEWS will also live stream the game on 9NEWS.com, on the 9NEWS app and on video streaming platforms like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Due to NFL licensing restrictions, the live stream is only available for those in the Denver viewing area.  

The game initially had been scheduled for 11 a.m. mountain time Sunday, then CBS was pushed it back to 2:25 p.m. Sunday. The NFL's decision to postpone the game came after COVID-19 infections among the Patriots. The Broncos will be the visiting team. 

RELATED: Broncos-Patriots game moved from Sunday to Monday because of virus concerns; will air on Ch. 20

