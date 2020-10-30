Broncos postpone practice after player tests positive for COVID-19

A source told 9NEWS the player who tested positive is starting right guard Graham Glasgow.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos head coach Vic Fangio postponed practice Friday after learning one of his offensive lineman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The offensive lineman, along with two other players who were determined to be in close contact with him, are self-isolating at home. 9News has learned the player who tested positive was starting right guard Graham Glasgow.

The league was going to allow the team to go through with practice Friday, but Fangio informed his team via Zoom on Friday morning that the team would only conduct virtual meetings and return to the practice field Saturday. The NFL informed 9News the Broncos-Chargers game Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High will go on as scheduled.

The Broncos put out a statement that read:

“We were informed early this morning that a Broncos player has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The player is at home in self-isolation along with two other players who were determined to be close contacts. Our organization, which has been operating under the league’s intensive protocols, is in consultation with the NFL and taking guidance from medical experts.

“As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today’s practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow.

“The health and safety of the players, coaches and staff will continue to be of the highest priority.”

Earlier this week, Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak was placed in the COVID-19 protocols and isolating away from team headquarters, although the team did say whether he tested positive or came in close contact with another person infected with coronavirus.

Make no mistake, the virus is hitting the Broncos. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for the virus two weeks ago. After quarantining for 9 days, Modkins returned to the facility Monday after all his subsequent re-tests came back negative. Multiple staff employees have also tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

A league spokesman told 9News the game between the Broncos and Chargers is not in jeopardy, even though an offensive lineman for each team tested positive for the virus this week.

"There have been 70+ instances of a team having a player positive,'' a league spokesman texted 9News. "Isolate that individual, conduct contact tracing and prevent any potential spread."

Austin Schlottmann would be Glasgow's expected replacement at right guard against the Chargers. Glasgow played four previous seasons with the Detroit Lions before becoming a free agent and signing a four-year, $44 million contract with the Broncos.

