ENGLEWOOD — Current and former Denver Broncos players are reacting to the news of Demaryius Thomas' trade to the Houston Texans.
The Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft. The teams also swapped seventh-round picks in next year's draft.
"Demaryius was a great Bronco. I told him he will always be a Bronco," Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway told 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis. "I know he wanted to finish his career with the Broncos and that didn't work out, but when he's finished he'll go up in our Ring of Fame."
