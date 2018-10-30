ENGLEWOOD — Current and former Denver Broncos players are reacting to the news of Demaryius Thomas' trade to the Houston Texans.

The Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft. The teams also swapped seventh-round picks in next year's draft.

"Demaryius was a great Bronco. I told him he will always be a Bronco," Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway told 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis. "I know he wanted to finish his career with the Broncos and that didn't work out, but when he's finished he'll go up in our Ring of Fame."

@DemaryiusT ima cry in the car... 😢 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) October 30, 2018

@DemaryiusT gonna miss you my brother kill it out there — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 30, 2018

Smh — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 30, 2018

I’ve got to play football and be friends with DT for almost 5 years now, and words can’t describe how great of a person and player he is. I will miss you @DemaryiusT good luck brother. pic.twitter.com/jbJXb7qDCN — Matt Paradis (@two_dice) October 30, 2018

😪 — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) October 30, 2018

Sad sad day in Denver. Truly am thankful for my friendship with @DemaryiusT over the past 5 years. Gonna miss you man. Much love #SuperBowl50Champs — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) October 30, 2018

Wishing my brother @DemaryiusT all the best kiss you bro — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) October 30, 2018

DT is one of my all time favorite Broncos. I'm reading idiotic takes that the Broncos will not miss him. They will...tremendously. They also had to do it. W/ Courtland behind him and a $14M salary next year it was bound to happen. If they indeed got a 4th rdr they did well. — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) October 30, 2018

