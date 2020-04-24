x
Broncos players react to selection of Jerry Jeudy on social media

It's safe to say Jeudy's new teammates were thrilled by the selection of the former Alabama wide receiver.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos selected former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy No. 15 overall on Thursday night in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and fans were thrilled with the pick. 

And they weren't the only ones. 

Jeudy's new teammates were also excited by the selection, as an offense that desperately needed one more playmaker added a big weapon. 

Here's just a bit of the reaction from Broncos players on Twitter: 

And one more tweet for good measure, somehow Jeudy talked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell into doing a Tik Tok with him immediately after he was drafted by the Broncos.

Now that's priceless. 

