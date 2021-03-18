'This one hurts': Broncos players react to Phillip Lindsay's departure

Current and former Broncos expressed frustration, sadness and confusion at the Broncos not keeping Phillip Lindsay.

DENVER — "Thank you Broncos Country, you will always hold a special place in my heart."

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay took to social media Thursday after news broke of his departure from the Denver Broncos.

"I’m very appreciative for my time with the Denver Broncos," said Lindsay. "As a Colorado kid, I was able to fulfill my dream of playing for my home team. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone involved in the Broncos organization who made this possible for me."

The running back from Denver South High School and the University of Colorado at Boulder became a free agent Thursday after the Broncos rescinded their low, restricted free agent tender.

"It's been mutually decided that rescinding the [restricted free agency] tender is best for both Phillip Lindsay and the team," said Lindsay's agent Mike McCartney on Thursday. "It's been a great 3 years in Denver for [Lindsay]."

"I especially want to thank the fans for all of your love, loyalty, and support during my time," wrote Lindsay on Twitter. "I am very grateful that we have been able to have positive conversations with the Broncos and have mutually come to an agreement that works for both of us and allows me to do what’s best for my family."

Current and former Denver Broncos players reacted to the departure of the 5-foot-7, drafted running back on Thursday.

Dalton Risner

"That will be my brother till the end!!! Go get yours my guy!!!" tweeted Broncos offensive guard and Colorado native Dalton Risner.

Garett Bolles

"This one hurts, man," said Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles. "Not only is Phil a great teammate, he is one hell of a man. Can’t wait to see what you do bro! Go be great little brother!!"

"This one hurts, man. Not only is Phil a great teammate, he is one hell of a man. Can't wait to see what you do bro! Go be great little brother!!"

Noah Fant

"Happy for you [Lindsay]! Go get your money fam!," said Broncos tight end Noah Fant. "One of the best teammates I’ve had! Gunna miss you brotha."

"Happy for you [Lindsay]! Go get your money fam! One of the best teammates I've had! Gunna miss you brotha."

C.J. Anderson

"I don’t see how you get rid of Pro Bowl players for players who never seen half the success.... It amazes me hahah," said former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson. "Good luck [Lindsay], you’ll land."

"I don't see how you get rid of Pro Bowl players for players who never seen half the success.... It amazes me hahah," said former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson. "Good luck [Lindsay], you'll land."

Tyler Polumbus

"What CJ said...." concurred former Broncos offensive lineman and Colorado Buffalo Tyler Polumbus.

Darrin Chiaverini

"Proud of you," said Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

"Proud of you," said Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

