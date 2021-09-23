Denver Broncos reach multi-year practice jersey sponsorship deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have named the nation’s largest specialty mattress retailer as the team’s Official Sleep Partner and practice jersey sponsor.
The new multi-year deal between Mattress Firm and the Broncos was announced Wednesday.
The Broncos said a patch with Mattress Firm’s logo will be prominently displayed on the front, upper-left side of all practice jerseys.
Also, a Mattress Firm Rest and Recovery Center will be developed at the Broncos' UCHealth Training Center to serve as a napping area during training camp, the Broncos said.
“The Denver Broncos are thrilled about this new partnership with Mattress Firm,” said Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman.
“Mattress Firm and the Broncos share a common value of prioritizing health and wellness, and this jersey patch will be a reminder of that commitment.”
“As Colorado’s largest mattress retailer, we are thrilled to partner with the Denver Broncos, an organization that recognizes the importance of sleep as an essential component of overall wellness,” said, John Eck, Mattress Firm’s president and CEO.
“At Mattress Firm, we know that prioritizing rest and adequate sleep are essential to the body’s restoration and recovery and believe this partnership supports our goal to continue shifting modern sleep culture and the conversation around sleep by highlighting it as a part of an overall wellness lifestyle.”
