Where to watch the Broncos and Cowboys on TV, streaming tonight

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!
The Denver Broncos open the 2022 preseason tonight, hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
Broadcast coverage begins at 6 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20 — that's channel 657 if you have Xfinity.
If you watch 9NEWS over the air, you may need to rescan your antenna to receive our updated, high powered signal for KTVD.
For those in Colorado, the game will also broadcast live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV — as well as on 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS mobile app.
As the Broncos' hometown television partner for the 12th straight season, 9NEWS has the broadcast for all three preseason games in August.
Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.
Broncos 2022 preseason
- Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
- vs. Dallas Cowboys in Denver
- Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
- at Buffalo Bills in New York
- Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
- vs. Minnesota Vikings in Denver
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
