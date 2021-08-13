5 keys to Broncos having successful preseason opener vs. Vikings

Ideally, Denver's decision-makers and fans come away impressed with both Lock and Bridgewater as good QB play would inspire hope of better days ahead.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Broncos are 0-0, on their way to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The 5-11 Broncos were so last year. (And in 2017.)

This is a new year with a fresh beginning and renewed hope. Tampa Bay won Super Bowl 55 last season after going just 7-9 the previous year.

OK, so the Bucs added Tom Brady and the Broncos did NOT acquire Aaron Rodgers.

That doesn’t mean new quarterback Teddy “Two Gloves” Bridgewater won’t bring better days ahead for the Broncos, even it means pushing better play out of Drew Lock.

The Broncos begin their formatted schedule of games Saturday with their first of three preseason games. After two joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings this week, the Broncos and Vikes will meet in the preseason opener Saturday afternoon (kickoff is at 2 p.m. MDT, Channel 20) at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Here are five keys for the Broncos to have a successful preseason opener:

1. Stay healthy

Does anyone remember the Broncos’ record the last time they played a preseason schedule in 2019? Probably not, because preseason games are forgotten by October of the regular season. Practice is necessary. Preseason games may be necessary to honing a team’s execution. But the goal is to get all the key players to the starting line. Even without a preseason last year, the Broncos essentially lost their two best players, Von Miller and Courtland Sutton, to injuries before the 2020 season began. Doomed from the start.

(The Broncos were 2-3 in the 2019 preseason as they played in the extra Hall of Fame Game).

2. Good Quarterback Play

Ideally, both Lock and Bridgewater play well. Make the starting QB decision difficult on head coach Vic Fangio. Give Broncos Country reason for hope. For Lock, that means a couple nice impact throws of 20-plus yards, making good decisions in the red zone, and no turnovers. For Bridgewater, playing well means throwing with steady accuracy, converting third downs, finishing in the end zone, and no turnovers.

3. Discover a surprise

Running back C.J. Anderson was an undrafted rookie in 2013 who made the season-opening roster by rushing for 69 yards on 15 carries in the preseason opener at San Francisco. Outside linebacker Malik Reed was an undrafted rookie in 2019 who made the team by getting a sack in each of the first two preseason games.

4. Run Javonte

The preseason is about showcasing rookies and for the Broncos, running back Javonte Williams is the new player Broncos fans will want to check out. (First-round rookie Pat Surtain II is a cornerback, and therefore will only occasionally pop into the TV screen.)

5. A sack for either Von or Chubb

It’s unclear how much the Broncos’ top two pass-rushers, Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, will play but because they are both coming off surgeries, a sack would be reassuring to their coaches, their teammates, their fans and, most importantly, to themselves that all is well.

