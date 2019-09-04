ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Don't change that dial. The Broncos first preseason schedule under new head coach Vic Fangio has been announced.

You knew about the Broncos' Hall of Fame Game against the Atlanta Falcons in Canton, Ohio on August 1. That's the bonus game on the Broncos' five-game preseason schedule. Thank Broncos owner Pat Bowln and cornerback Champ Bailey for that. They will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame that same weekend in Canton.

All five preseason games will be broadcast on the networks of 9NEWS/Channel 20. Here's a closer look at the Broncos' preseason schedule:

2019 Denver Broncos Preseason Schedule

Game 1: Aug 1: vs. Atlanta (Hall of Fame Game), 9News

With a 90-player roster, Broncos' starters are not expected to play in the Hall of Fame game that will be telivised on 9News. But Fangio and general manager John Elway will get a good look at their backups. By season's end, some of those backups may become starters.

The Broncos are making their fourth all-time appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and first since 2004.

Game 2: Aug. 8-11: at Seattle, Channel 20

A good first test for new Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco and the Denver D against Seahawks' QB Russell Wilson.

Game 3: Aug. 19: vs. San Francisco at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Channel 20/ESPN

The Scangarello Bowl. Broncos new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello will call plays against his mentor Kyle Shanahan. Scangarello and new Broncos quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney spent the past two seasons with Shanahan in San Francisco.

Game 4: Aug. 22-25: at Los Angeles (Rams)

The Broncos will take a long look at their starters against Sean McVay, Aqib Talib and the rest of Stan Kroenke's team. If Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders and left guard Ron Leary do play in a preseason game as they return from their Achilles surgeries, it would be in this one.

Game 5: Aug. 29-31: vs. Arizona at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

The traditional final preseason game against the Cardinals. Again, the starters probably won't play, but two or three players will get a final chance at making the roster -- as special teams-linebacker Joe Jones and tight end Matt LaCosse did in the final preseason game last year.

Denver Broncos 2019 Preseason Schedule

KUSA

