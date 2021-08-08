Broncos preseason games to air on KTVD Ch. 20

Here's where to catch the Broncos on TV and online this August.

DENVER — Ready for football?

The NFL preseason is here and 9NEWS will be your source for the latest breaking Denver Broncos coverage online and on-air.

The Broncos' three preseason games will air on KTVD Channel 20 (657 on Xfinity) as well as 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS mobile app and 9NEWS streaming apps.

The live stream is only available to people who are in the 9NEWS viewing area due to NFL regulations.

If you watch 9NEWS over the air, you may need to rescan your antenna to receive our recently updated, high powered signal.

The Broncos open their preseason on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.

Denver Broncos 2021 Preseason

Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. — Broncos at Vikings

Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. — Broncos at Seahawks

Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. — Broncos vs. Rams

How to add the 9NEWS app to your streaming device

For Roku, add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

The free 9NEWS app for Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV allows you to stream live events – including our daily news shows like Mile High Mornings and Next with Kyle Clark. 9NEWS offers multiple live streams throughout each day such as breaking news, press conferences, weather and traffic cameras and even an occasional moment of zen showcasing beautiful Colorado.

You can also watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

