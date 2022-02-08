9NEWS announces Broncos preseason broadcast team

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' hometown television partner 9NEWS has announced the broadcast team for the 2022 preseason.
Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris.
9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.
The Broncos kick off the preseason Saturday, Aug. 13, hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on KTVD 20 and on the 9NEWS+ streaming app.
This is the 12th season that 9NEWS has been the Broncos' hometown television partner.
Broncos preseason 2022
- Saturday, Aug. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Saturday, Aug. 20 at Buffalo Bills
- Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings
