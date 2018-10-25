ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos made a couple roster moves Thursday, promoting returner Isaiah McKenzie from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and signing former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad.

McKenzie takes the roster spot vacated by the release of quarterback Chad Kelly. With punt returner DaeSean Hamilton not expected to play Sunday at Kansas City because of a MCL strain and Adam Jones coming back from a hamstring injury, the Broncos may need McKenzie as a returner.

PHOTOS | Garrett Grayson Through the Years
01 / 29
Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson drops back in the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Hughes Stadium on Oct 4, 2014.
02 / 29
Jun 13, 2018; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Garrett Grayson (9) passes the ball during minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 29
Aug 31, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) and quarterback Ryan Nassib (2) before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 29
Sep 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackles Willie Henry (69) and Michael Pierce (78) during the fourth quarter of their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Ravens won, 23-14. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 29
Jun 2, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Indoor Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 29
Nov 8, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) views photos on the bench during the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 29
Nov 8, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) before a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 29
Nov 8, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) before a game against the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 29
Aug 22, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) against the New England Patriots during the second half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Saints 26-24. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 29
Sep 3, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) throws a pass in the fourth quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 29
Aug 22, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) throws as quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 29
Aug 30, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) throws against the Houston Texans during the second half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Texans defeated the Saints 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 29
Jun 17, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 29
Jan 24, 2015; Mobile, AL, USA; South squad quarterback Garrett Grayson of Colorado State (8) looks for a receiver against the North squad in the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The North won, 34-13. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 29
Jun 17, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and rookie quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 29
Jan 20, 2015; Fairhope, AL, USA; South squad quarterback Garrett Grayson of Colorado State (8) passes during practice at Fairhope Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 29
Jan 24, 2015; Mobile, AL, USA; South squad quarterback Garrett Grayson of Colorado State (8) drops back to pass against the North squad during the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The North squad defeated the South squad 34-13. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 29
Dec 21, 2013; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) against the Washington State Cougars during the Gildan New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 29
Dec 20, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) passes against the Utah Utes during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Utah won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 29
Nov 22, 2014; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 29
Dec 21, 2013; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) against the Washington State Cougars during the Gildan New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 29
Nov 30, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 29
Nov 30, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Air Force Falcons linebacker Jordan Pierce (51) pressures a pass by Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) in the first quarter at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 29
Nov 9, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 29
Nov 9, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 29
Sep 21, 2013; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) scrambles up the field against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Colorado State 31-6. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 29
Nov 2, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 29
Sep 21, 2013; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) scrambles up the field against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Landon Collins (26) during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Colorado State 31-6. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 29
Dec 3, 2011; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Garrett Grayson (18) tackled by Wyoming Cowboys strong safety Luke Ruff (29)during the second quarter at Hughes Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson, 27, threw for 55 touchdowns against just 18 interceptions in his final two seasons for the CSU Rams in 2013-14. He was a third-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2015 but after two years of sitting behind Drew Brees, Grayson was cut prior to the 2017 season.

He spent three weeks on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad last year and was with them through the offseason and training camp this year before he was cut September 1.

The Broncos have two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster: Case Keenum and backup Kevin Hogan.

