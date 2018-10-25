ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos made a couple roster moves Thursday, promoting returner Isaiah McKenzie from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and signing former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad.

McKenzie takes the roster spot vacated by the release of quarterback Chad Kelly. With punt returner DaeSean Hamilton not expected to play Sunday at Kansas City because of a MCL strain and Adam Jones coming back from a hamstring injury, the Broncos may need McKenzie as a returner.

PHOTOS | Garrett Grayson Through the Years

Grayson, 27, threw for 55 touchdowns against just 18 interceptions in his final two seasons for the CSU Rams in 2013-14. He was a third-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2015 but after two years of sitting behind Drew Brees, Grayson was cut prior to the 2017 season.

He spent three weeks on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad last year and was with them through the offseason and training camp this year before he was cut September 1.

The Broncos have two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster: Case Keenum and backup Kevin Hogan.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug 10, 2017.

Scott R. Galvin, USA TODAY Sports

© 2018 KUSA-TV